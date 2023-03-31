This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Adrienne Faurote is now editor in chief at Haute Time.

2. Kai Burkhardt is now editor at CNN Underscored.

3. Jonathan Borge is now deputy editor at StyleCaster.

4. Kanika Talwar is now business reporter at WWD.

5. Michelle Stein, president of Aeffe USA (Moschino, Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, and Pollini), has left the company.

6. Maryanne Milano is now SVP, New York office at The Romans.

7. Kang Kim is now VP, product development at Carolina Herrera.

8. Erin Spiegel is now director of communications and public relations at the Delmar Hotel Group.

9. Taylor Frazier is now director at Alison Brod Marketing and Communications.

10. Lauren Cummings is now senior account executive, beauty division at Paul Wilmot Communications.

11. Juliet O’Keefe Basraoui is now account manager at The Lede Company.

12. Madeline Richter is now manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

13. Madi Howeth, manager, media strategy and outreach at Hunter, is leaving the company.

14. Emily Irgang is now global lifestyle PR manager at Lime.

15. Ice Spice is Harper’s Bazaar’s music director for April.

16. Carfrae Consulting is now representing Aerin Lauder and AERIN.

17. PURPLE is now representing Buccellati, KHRISJOY, FOVARI, and Rene Caovilla.

18. Mischief Media Group is now representing Cooper.

19. Negri Firman is now representing Pianegonda Jewelry.

20. The Communications Bureau is now representing Jonas Studio.

21. Lion VIP Relations is now representing evolvetogether.

