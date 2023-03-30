Bergdorf Goodman celebrates the new look of Linda’s

Bergdorf Goodman’s doyenne of style Linda Fargo was celebrated by the iconic retailer last night as the Fifth Avenue store reopened her curated boutique, Linda’s. The fashion director, whose edit of luxury must-haves has now doubled in size, was also toasted in style for her birthday, with a special floral cake appearing as a surprise. Guests sipped on Fargo’s favorite cocktail, a margarita, and enjoyed her signature red-lip in the form of candies. On DJ duty was Isaac Hindin-Miller, who entertained a crowd including Aaron Rose-Phillip, Robert Burke, Brandon Maxwell, Raul Lopez, Phillip Lim, Yada Villaret, Johan Lindeberg, Josh Shulman, Antoine Gregory, and more.

Images: BFA

The Flower Shop blows out five candles on the cake

Everyone’s favorite Lower East Side haunt The Flower Shop toasted to its fifth anniversary last night, with a well-attended bash and music by Evan Mock and Gray Sorrenti. The spot’s Aussie expat founders, Ronnie Flynn and Dylan Hales, were joined by downtown fixtures and out of towners alike, such as Georgia Fowler, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Tinx, Duckie Thot, Maxwell Osborne, Nur Khan, Will Harrison, Abbey Lee, Eli Bronfman, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Ben Watts, Nikki Kynard, Mingus Reedus, Drew Jessup, Samuel Hine, and more. Cheers to the next five!

SCHUTZ celebrates Spring ’23 collection with campaign star Candice Swanepoel

While the NYC climate is figuring itself out, it was undoubtedly hot-hot-hot in Miami as SCHUTZ partied with Spring ’23 collection face, Candice Swanepoel. Hosted at Soho Beach House, stylish attendees joined the brand and the supermodel for an intimate dinner. Among those in attendance were Cindy Prado, Jen Selter, Cassandra DiMicco, Kat Stickler, Laura Tobón, Luana Barron, Rachel Love Platt, Xandra Pohl, Lisa DiCicco Cahue, Debora Castaneda, and more.

Images: BFA

Cortina Health launches in NYC

Beauty editors, skincare experts, and influencers headed downtown to Felice 15 to herald the arrival of Cortina Health to NYC. The event kicked off with cocktails and conversations with dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah (the #1 most followed dermatology Instagrammer in the world) and Cortina’s founder, Harvard doctor Reid Maclellan. Guests sat for a cozy Italian meal while the duo spoke about the future of dermatology, teledermatology, AI in healthcare, and Cortina’s new OTC skincare line, Cortina 2828. Among those in attendance were Kamila Bravo, Katya Bychkova, KhrystyAna, Lara Eurdolian, Ian Michael Crumm, and editors from NewBeauty, Allure, PEOPLE, and more.

Images: Alexander Enock

