This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Jaclyn Alexandra Cohen is now senior fashion & accessories editor at Harper’s Bazaar.

2. Tan France is now lead stylist of the Express Styling Community.

3. Marie-Christin Oebel is now global chief marketing officer at Vestiaire Collective. Samina Virk is now CEO North America at the company.

4. Rebecca Angus Smith is now chief marketing and creative officer at Sakara Life.

5. Megan DiCiurcio is now chief growth officer at Reed’s Farm.

6. Monica Efman is now senior director at Lion VIP Relations.

7. Maggie Dowicyan is now associate director at PRC.

8. Jade Colby is now junior account executive at The Lead.

Plus!

9. L52 Communications New York is now representing Advisry.

10. Accent PR_ojects is now representing Oak and Luna.

11. Clark Caspi is now representing Mignonne Gavigan, Naadam, and Package Free.

12. SHADOW is now representing Every Man Jack and Playground.

13. PURPLE is now representing Ninety Percent.

14. Tractenberg is now representing Acure.

15. The Lede Company is now representing Hawthorne.

16. L.E.R. is now representing Valmont.

17. LWP Public Relations is now representing Ace Marks and White Mountain Footwear.

18. Michele Marie PR is now representing Fanka.

19. CLD PR is now representing Classic Six.

