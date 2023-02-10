When it comes to gay icons from Montréal, one fashion girlie certainly has the title sewn up—Tika the Iggy. Team Daily has been obsessed with the social media queen’s account for more than a minute, so when it came time to pick the host for our upcoming NYFW bash…well, who else could it have been? From rubbing shoulders with Karen Elson and Heidi Klum at our recent Fashion Media Awards to commercials, jet setting, and penning her own book, it’s been a busy time for Tika—but she’s taking it in her stride. Here’s what she’s been up to lately!

How are you feeling about the arrival of Kala?

Well, I’m sure all big sisters out there can relate when I say it’s been an adjustment! A young cute blonde Italian greyhound arrives in my queendom? I had mixed feelings at first. That being said I do have a lot of knowledge to pass down—we’ll if she can keep up.

Is she stealing your clothes?

She’s tried a few times—I mean, can you blame her?—but I’m a size XXS and she’s an XXXXS, so not much from my closet fits her at the moment. I was reluctant to let her try on my clothes, but as my dads pointed out, if I give her some of my old garments that means I could get some new outfits. And that sounds like a win to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tika the iggy (@tikatheiggy)

How are you mentoring her? Is she a fast learner?

My dads say she’s a fast learner but don’t forget she’s got one of the most qualified older sisters in the business. A million girls would kill for this mentorship.

What’s your favorite thing about NFYW?

I spend a lot of time at home, so attending Fashion Week is one of my favorite times of the year. I love traveling and meeting new people, feeling the energy in the room with all the incredible fashion, and of course, making the best-dressed list.

Naturally. How do you relax when it’s all over?

Back at my hotel suite. I’ll order some room service, put on my bathrobe, and just chill with music on. I usually sleep 20+ hours a day, so I need to pace myself throughout the week.

How do you handle being recognized?

Even before I was famous I would get stopped everywhere I went because of my fabulous outfits, so I’m used to this! Most fans are very sweet, but I don’t like it when strangers try to pick me up without asking first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tika the iggy (@tikatheiggy)

How did you feel about Celine Dion being left off the Rolling Stone greatest singers list?

How could one forget THE greatest singer Céline Dion? My Canadian queen is on every playlist I’ve ever made; whether it’s for road trips, shower songs, or karaoke, Céline is my number one. Not to mention she’s a fashion icon and an overall amazing human. #JusticeForCéline!

Are you a Shania Twain fan? What do you think of her new fashion look?

I am a Shania stan! One of my first celebrity tributes was inspired by her Marc Bouwer Leopard outfit from her music video Tha Don’t Impress Me Much. She’s always had some incredible fashion moments, and the most recent looks from her Vegas residency are no exception. Did you see her most recent cover for InStyle? Perfection, no notes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tika the iggy (@tikatheiggy)

Like Celine and Shania, you’ve also reached Canadian Style Icon status—how does it feel?

I’m just a girl from Montréal who loves to dress up (and stay warm during the cold Canadian winters) but if The Daily Front Row says I have reached Canadian Style Icon status, I’ll gladly accept…it feels correct!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tika the iggy (@tikatheiggy)

What’s next for Tika?

I wrote a book! It’s full of fabulous wisdom from a small fashionista (me!) and it’s coming out this fall. We’ve been working on it for the past year and my publisher just sent me the final copy: it’s stunning! I can’t wait for everyone to read it.

