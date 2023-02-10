Siriano’s Front Row, Viktor&Rolf Arrive To Make NYC Smell Good, Cocktails With Mytheresa , Irina & Kendall For Marc Jacobs, And More!

Siriano ushers in NYFW with a suitably mega show

It’s only NYFW when Siriano says so. Typically the first designer to show each season, Christian Siriano put on his Fall Winter ’23 outing yesterday evening at Gotham Hall. And as always, the front row got everyone talking (and a scrum of paparazzi outside!). Like all of us, Siriano has a major soft spot for actresses we grew up watching—so it was no surprise that Lindsay Lohan and Julia Stiles were seen cheering him on. Seated next to them was writer, producer, actress, and comedian Quinta Brunson who mingled and chatted with (her many!) fans before the show began. Haute!

Images: Getty

Viktor&Rolf hosted a celebration of FLOWERBOMB and its new face, Emily Ratajkowski

Whimsical design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren were in town last night to toast to the global success of the FLOWERBOMB fragrance. The brand hosted a dinner celebration, followed by a DJ-led dance party at freshly-painted, soon-to-open hot spot Jean’s in Noho. On music duty for the eve were DJs Mona Matsuoka and Bambii, who kept the crowd on their toes, while it seemed like half of downtown was waiting outside to get a glimpse of A list attendees after the invite did the round on TikTok. Among those in attendance alongside EmRata were Ashley Park, Paul Forman, Ziwe, Cindy Bruna, Tina Leung, Miss Fame, Jessica Wang, Larsen Thompson, Alix Earle, Paul Wesley, Tinx, Gabrielle Caunesil, Victoria Magrath, Maye Musk, Amra Olevic, Devon Windsor, Model Roz, Inez & Vinoodh, The Torso Solutions, and Meredith Duxbury. And as a sweet-smelling departure gift? A bottle of the fragrance, mais oui. So next time you’re wondering why the entire room smells like FLOWERBOMB…now you know.

Images: BFA

Mytheresa rang in NYFW with a stylish cocktail soirée

Noho really was the place to be last night! Mytheresa hosted an intimate cocktail celebration at Temple Bar lounge allowing designers, influencers, editors, and tastemakers to get acquainted over delicious sliders and tomato grilled cheese sandwiches while dancing along to an infectious DJ set by Nikki Kynard. Those who joined for the fashionable fête were Athena Calderone, Coco Bassey, Tezza Barton, Shea Marie, Devon Windsor, Joseph Altuzarra, Laura Kim, Leone Hanne, Lily Chee, Liv Perez, Petra Flannery, Wes Gordon, and many more, including Michael Kliger, CEO Mytheresa and Heather Kaminetsky, president of North America.

Images: BFA

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering hosted its Winter Lunch, sponsored by Net-a-Porter

On Wednesday, The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering gathered for its 10th annual Winter Lunch, graciously supported by Net-A-Porter once again. Held in the breathtaking Rainbow Room, this installment of the sold-out event was co-chaired by Travis Acquavella, Francesca Bodini, Lindsey Coleman, Rickie De Sole Webster, Laird Gough, Marcella Hymowitz, Cindy Ketchum, Rebekah McCabe, Veronica Swanson Beard and honorary chair, Alison Loehnis of Net-a-Porter. The chic luncheon brought out more than 300 of The Society of MSK’s most prominent supporters, including Muffie Potter Aston, president, and Gillian Hearst, associates committee chair. The Winter Lunch launched The Society’s newest pediatric fundraising initiative, The MSK Kids Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapies Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, a program to develop junior transplant physicians into the next generation of leaders. Attendees included Kate Allen, Kathy Arrix, Allison Aston, Veronica Miele Beard, Rebecca Cohen, Courtney Corleto, Austen Cruz, Kate Davis, Laura Doyle, Sylvana Durrett, Claiborne Swanson Frank, Jenna Bush Hager, Shabnam Henry, Sarah Hoover, Breanna Khoury, Jessie Kisling, Anjali Melwani, Amory McAndrew, Marcie Pantzer, Alexandra Roberson, Hilary Geary Ross, Ferebee Taube, Amanda Waldron,

and Brent Neale Winston, among many others.

Images: Courtesy

Marc Jacobs enlists not one but two supers for Spring ’23

Marc Jacobs Spring ’23 campaign is here, and woah is it sending pulses racing. The designer tapped Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk to front the series, photographed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by his go-to, Alastair McKimm. The campaign was shot in LA and is set to appear in print, digital, and on billboards from this month…..watch your step!

Zara Rhuigi is (almost!) here

The second installment of the Zara Rhuigi has landed, with a New York Fashion Week-timed pop-in to match. The collection expands on last year’s inaugural offering of a contemporary uniform for men (albeit with a major cool factor infused!). A campaign shot by Willy Vanderperre and starring Arón Piper has also been released. Prices of pieces range from $12.90 to $259, and if you’re in NYC, you’re in luck. The collection will be available exclusively at from February 11-18 at 146 Greene St, before its global launch online and in Zara stores on February 20.

Images: Courtesy

