Daily Events Diary: Where Everyone Partied For Halloween, On The Town With Neiman Marcus, Self-Portrait, MOTHER, Kilian Paris, And More!

The Misshapes’ annual Halloween Bash at The Box

Hosted alongside Sky Vodka, The Misshapes’ annual Halloween rager was the place to be on Friday night. With performances by Azealia Banks, Violet Chachki, and Gottmik on the agenda, there was plenty of reasons for the downtown scene to hold court in The Box ’til the early hours. Among those in attendance were Cara Delevingne, Christian Siriano, Ava Max, Antoni Porowski, Cat Marnell, Bianca Bianconi, Leah McSweeney, Soo Joo Park, Ruby Aldridge, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Nolan Funk, Gabriel Ocasio Cortez, Jerome LaMaar, Teddy Quinlivan, RJ King, Rebecca Knox, Sidera St Claire, Ian Mellencamp, Sebastian Faena, and more. Peep the costumes below!

Richie Akiva x Kid Cudi’s Entergalatic Halloween Party

At Hudson Yards’ Edge, Richie Akiva and Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Halloween at Peak party reached new heights. Highlights included a wand-waving Lil Nas X taking laps around the 101st floor venue donned in a floor-length Harry Potter robe, a smiling and shirtless Victor Cruz channeling his best Rick James, and models including Emily Ratajkowski, Duckie Thot, Nina Agdal, and Sara Sampaio hitting the dance floor ’til late. Also in attendance were A$AP Ferg, Anitta, Zac Efron, Tobey Maguire, Jasmine Tookes and husband Juan David Borrero, King Combs, Luka Sabbat, Riley Montana, Maxwell Osborne, Jonathan Cheban, Fivio Foreign, Lukas Haas, and more.

Neiman Marcus celebrates the launch of its holiday campaign

with an extraordinary outdoor event at the iconic Paramount Studios in Los Angeles that featured the unveiling of its 2021 Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. Hosted by Juno Temple and Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, with music by DJ Alexandra Richards, the festive blowout brought out the likes of Natasha Lyonne, Lisa Rinna, Slick Woods, Miranda July, Brad Goreski, Rashad Jennings, Jeanne Yang, Jessica Wang, George Kotsiopoulos, Joe Zee, Erin Walsh, Maeve Reilly, Jake Cannavale, London Hughes, Madalina Ghenea, and Stormi Henley. Neiman Marcus executives also in attendance included Daz McColl (chief marketing officer) and Lisa Aiken (SVP fashion & lifestyle director).

Kilian Hennessy and French Montana party it up for fragrance launch

A guestlist of the city’s young and beautiful flocked to Butterfly for the launch of the Angels’ Share x French Montana fragrance by Kilian Paris. Partying at the Soho hotspot until late to the sounds of DJs Ruby Aldridge, Kitty Ca$h, and va$htie were Amar’e Stoudemire, Amilna Estevao, Amy Juliette Lefévre, Aube Jolicoeur, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Brad Mondo, Camille Opp, Chloe Flower, Flaviana Matata, Lameka Fox, Mack Wilds, Mei Kwok, Mingus Reedus, Noor Tagouri, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Sarah Hoover, Tami Williams, Vanessa Moody, and more.

Supers celebrate Solaray

Solaray has a new look! The rebrand, spearheaded by MATTE Projects, was the toast of the night recently at The Light House—a private, first-of-its-kind event that welcomes you to a curated meal experience based on your personalized wellness profile. Among those in attendance on the evening were Candice Swanepoel, Anne V, Akin Akman, Ashley Deleon, Mariann Yip, Cheryl Feinberg, Christine Bibboherr, Brianne Manz and more.

Fleur du Mal x Langley Fox co-host intimate dinner in L.A.

Stylish attendees gathered at Issima with artist Langley Fox to celebrate luxury lingerie and ready to wear brand, Fleur du Mal. Over an al fresco dinner, guests wore pieces from the brand (including a sultry eye mask from the Halloween capsules) as they chatted with founder Jennifer Zuccarini and finally raised a glass to the West Hollywood store, which opened its doors in April. Among those in attendance were Dree Hemingway, Gillian Jacobs, Mimi Cuttrell, Ebonee Davis, Erica Pelosini, Fuschia Kate Sumner, and Grace Johnson.

Net-a-Porter and MOTHER’s Farmer’s Market lunch in Malibu with Carolyn Murphy

To spotlight supermodel Carolyn Murphy’s limited-edition Americana-inspired capsule for MOTHER, guests gathered for an outdoor lunch chock full of fresh, local produce, as prepared by Helene Henderson, founder of Malibu Farm. Joining Murphy on hosting duty were MOTHER co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding, who welcomed attendees who were dressed in pieces from the sustainably-minded upcycled line. Among those out in force for the Friday afternoon feast were January Jones, Julianne Hough, Indy Srinath, Abigail Spencer, Hannah Eibinder, Jamie Chung, Dree Hemingway, Dilone, Gillian Jacobs, Charlotte McKinney, Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Emily Labowe, Fuschia Kate Sumner, Monet Mazur, Julia Jones, Kate Foley, Mara Roszak, and more.

British Vogue, Irina Shayk, and Self-Portrait hit the town

In London, British Vogue’s editor in chief Edward Enninful OBE clinked glasses and hosted an event with Han Chong, founder and creative director of Self-Portrait, and Irina Shayk, the brand’s newest campaign star, to celebrate the ever-popular fashion house. Guests turned out in their Self-Portait finery included Alice Eve, Amelia Windsor, Betty Bachz, Charli Howard, Ella Richards, Fernanda Ly, Laura Bailey, Lila Moss, Sabrina Elba, and Susie Lau. Also in attendance were Lily Cole, Naomi Campbell, Pixie Lott, Riccardo Tisci, Vogue’s Sarah Harris and Sarah Mower, Mary Chateris, Lottie Moss, and Tess Holliday.

Maven Screen Media & The Cinema Society host screening of “A Mouthful of Air”.

There wasn’t an audience member who left The Roxy Hotel following a screening of the emotive motion picture “A Mouthful of Air” who didn’t have their breath taken away. The heartbreaking film by writer/director Amy Koppelman follows Amanda Seyfried in 1990s New York as a young mother battling postpartum depression. Both Koppelman and Seyfried spoke passionately and poignantly about the journey involved with getting the project to fruition, and also in attendance were producers Celine Rattray, Trudie Styler, Mike Harrop, and Sarah Wynter, and actors Alysia Reiner, Michael Gaston, Fiona Graham, and Logan Macrae. Among those who turned out on the night to support included Donna Karan, William Abadie, Michael Aronov, Joanna Coles, Dhruv Maheshwari, Neil Burger & Diana Kellogg, Sophie Flack Charles, Vlada Roslyakova, Dale Moss, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Daniel Benedict, Happiest Baby founder Dr. Harvey Karp, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

