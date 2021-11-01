Negin Mirsalehi Tells Us All Her Secrets!

Negin Mirsalehi has been a busy….bee. Sorry, we couldn’t help but make the comparison! The mega-influencer (6.7 million Instagram followers and counting) known the world over for her enviable locks, polished yet relatable personal style, and girl next door sunny nature has now turned her attention to skincare. Following the success of her honey-centric haircare brand Gisou, which seeks to share the many benefits of her family’s bee-keeping knowledge with the world, the latest launch is coming for your complexion in the same way. Keen to hear more about the recently-unveiled Honey Infused Face Oil and how newly-engaged life is treating her, we caught up with Mirsalehi to get the lowdown.

How was your Fashion Month? You were busy!

It was great to be back attending shows in-person! It wasn’t really Fashion ‘Month’ because I only went to Paris Fashion Week, but it was no less exciting. While I was in Paris, I chose to go to a few of the shows I was invited to and also leave a bit of time to take in the scenery and explore the city with my fiancé, Maurits. I love Paris—it was so good to be back!

What are your favorite three trends you saw for Spring Summer ’22?

I loved the modern take on ’60s preppy styles at Louis Vuitton and Dior: power suits worn with crop tops or short shorts. And all the colors! I loved how Miu Miu revived trends from the early 2000s, such as low-rise bottoms, too.

Tell us about the new launch! How long did the Honey Infused Face Oil take to come to fruition?

The Honey Infused Face Oil is so special to me—it’s been three years in the making and has literally been my passion project ever since we started developing it as a team. After trying and testing many versions of the formula, we ended up with a face oil that perfectly moisturizes, balances, nourishes, evens, and brightens all skin types. True to my vision, the Honey Infused Face Oil combines all of the nourishing benefits the rich botanicals in my family’s bee garden have to offer for a healthier, glowing, complexion.

What’s different and special about it? Is it suitable for all skin types?

My family and I have always believed in the power of natural ingredients. As a beekeeping family for six generations, the power of honey inspired my mother to first start experimenting with our Mirsalehi Honey to create her own hair care solutions, including what is now known as Gisou’s first product, the Honey Infused Hair Oil, and all of the other Gisou haircare products we’ve launched since. Knowing the transformative effects of natural ingredients like honey for hair, and as a long-standing user and fan of face oils, I was inspired to apply the same nourishing properties of not only our Mirsalehi Honey, but also the rich botanicals our bees forage on, to our complexions. Together with the Gisou team, we bottled the natural power of honey and the nourishing, rich botanicals found in our bee garden, to enhance everyone’s natural beauty. Every ingredient in the Honey Infused Face Oil has been carefully selected for its unique, natural, beauty enhancing benefits. Mirsalehi Honey deeply nourishes, while Safflower Oil ensures this face oil is super moisturizing. Evening Primrose Oil balances and soothes, Rosehip Seed Oil is renowned for its ability to brighten and even skin tone and texture, while Vitamin E offers protection. It’s for all skin types, and I couldn’t be prouder of this product!

If you could describe the product in one sentence, what would it be?

A complexion miracle worker!

Will Gisou expand into more skincare categories?

I really can’t share too much! But, there are so many opportunities to apply natural ingredients like honey and botanicals to complexion, so watch this space…

What does your skincare routine look like these days? Are you a ‘less is more’ person or do you have multiple steps?

As with my hair, I really focus on being gentle with my skin. Although I do like to try out different skincare products, I try not to experiment too much, too often. My skincare routine usually involves cleansing, toning, applying a Hyaluronic Acid serum, and finishing off with the Honey Infused Face Oil gently massaged into my skin. For extra hydration during the day, I like to mix a few drops of the Honey Infused Face Oil with my foundation. At night, I moisturize my hands with a bit of oil to restore them while I sleep, and I also sometimes mix a few drops with my Face Tanning serum to wake up to a bronzed glow the next morning.

Tell us more about why honey is so important to you and your family?

The power of natural ingredients, specifically honey, has been instilled in me by my family from a young age. Incredibly rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, we used honey for everything—from healing our cuts and scrapes to soothing sore throats. To us, honey is literally gold! Ultimately, the natural power of honey inspired my mother, a hairdresser by trade, to start experimenting with our own Mirsalehi Honey to create a haircare formula that my family has used ever since. It’s what inspired Gisou’s Honey Infused Hair Oil, which I still use daily to nourish, moisturize, and hydrate my hair whilst taming flyaways and adding shine. It’s a product I recommend for all hair types. [Honey] is an ingredient that we really believe in—it can work wonders for health, hair, and complexion.

Do you still eat a lot of honey in your diet too?

Since childhood, I eat honey multiple times a week. I usually start my day with honey in some way, whether I use it to finish off my oatmeal or already included in my freshly-baked, homemade granola. I like to add honey to my tea, as well as salad dressings. It’s truly a multipurpose ingredient for sweet and savory dishes—a little goes a long way!

Do you have a sweet tooth or do you prefer savory foods?

I do have quite a sweet tooth. From time to time, I like to treat myself to some sweets. I love Swedish candy, but I also won’t say no to dark chocolate.

What are your favorite self-care practices?

I can really wind down from my daily skincare, makeup, and haircare routines. If I have more time, I like to take a bath while I treat my skin to a hydrating face mask, and my hair to our Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask (I always make sure to mix in a few drops of our Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil for an extra deep treatment). But by far, the most effective self-care practice for me is to spend a day with my father in my family’s bee garden—without my phone. Being completely offline in nature is simply the most relaxing and meditative experience for me.

How do you achieve balance in your busy life?

Balance is something I’m always striving for, but sometimes it’s tricky to achieve. I am very ambitious and passionate about what I do, and what we do together as a team for Gisou. Sometimes I have to set boundaries and take time for myself; whether that means spending a day with family or simply going for a 15-minute walk with [my dog] Mosey around the block in between meetings.

Congrats on your engagement! How are you finding the wedding planning?

Thank you! Maurits and I are really excited to get married. We haven’t started planning yet but we really need to soon! I can’t wait to see some of our ideas come to life and share our special day with our friends and families.

What projects are you working on at the moment?

We’re working on so many exciting projects and activities at the moment! Soon it’s the Holidays; our favorite time of year, and we have so many exciting plans to connect with our community digitally and in-person. Next year will be no less exciting—we have a host of new products and launch plans in the pipeline which I can’t wait to reveal.

What’s something you think your audience would be surprised to know about you?

That I’m obsessed with the weather forecast! I don’t understand how people go out the door without checking the weather first. I check it at least five times a day, I’m pretty addicted!

Five current fashion obsessions?

I don’t really have any specific obsessions right now…I just like mixing up looks and feel like everything is possible, whatever you feel like. I’m really into classic items that will never go out of fashion! Timeless pieces are always my go-to.

What do you hope the next 12 months bring?

I can’t wait to see all of the projects we’re currently working on for Gisou come to life and to share them with our community. I’m ready to celebrate all of the hard work from the year with a holiday season spent with family and friends, spending more time with family and friends in general, and of course continuing to plan for our wedding. Looking ahead at the next 12 months just makes me so grateful and excited for all that is in store for us.

