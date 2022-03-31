Daily Events Diary: Selby Drummond Hosts Dinner For CLOSED, Lauren Bosworth’s IWM Celebration, Fêtes In Palm Beach, Charleston, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Selby Drummond raises a glass to CLOSED over dinner at Don Angie

Deconstructed lasagne for all! Fashion fixture Selby Drummond, chief brand officer at Bumble, brought together a crowd at West Village eatery Don Angie for an intimate celebration in honor of German brand CLOSED. The gathering marked the clothing line’s first-ever US event—and fittingly those in attendance were kitted out in its chic suiting and separates. CEO Til Nadler joined Drummond on hosting duty, and smiled as the style maven thanked his design team for creating trousers long enough to fit her statuesque height. Among those in attendance were former NFL player Victor Cruz, Anh Duong, Athena Calderone, Rickie De Sole, Leandra Medine Cohen, Charly Sturm, Jake Rosenberg, Rachel Johnson, Joanna Halpin, Julia Van Os, RJ King, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Brendan Fallis, Nick Wooster, Christie Tyler, Amy Juliette Lefévre, Eric Rutherford, Steven Dubb, and many more.

Images: BFA

Lauren Bosworth & Love Wellness celebrate International Women’s Month with a chic dinner party

As International Women’s Month came to a close, Lauren Bosworth brought together an inspiring group of peers to raise a glass to the month—and to showcase what’s new at her lifestyle company, Love Wellness. At the flower-filled Jane Hotel ballroom, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails, aura readings, and a delectable feast, before taking to the dance floor until late. Among those in attendance were Venus Williams, Rocky Barnes, Batsheva Hay, Ivy Getty, Rajni Jacques, Vanessa Fuchs, Carly Cardellino, and many more.

Images: BFA

Free Arts NYC’s Teen Arts workshop with Marc Jacobs and Futura

Free Arts NYC recently hosted a workshop with nine students, aged 13-21, from their Teen Arts and Alumni Program. The afternoon of fun, fashion, and culture was led by pioneering graffiti artist Futura (a peer of Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Kenny Scharf among others) and downtown’s favorite designer Marc Jacobs. The studio visit focused on the meaning and value of having a logo, signature, or motif that’s specific to you and your identity. Futura will be honored at Free Arts NYC’s 23rd annual gala, set to take place on June 8, while Jacobs will be the official presenter for the soirée.

Images: Courtesy

Hampden kicks off 15th anniversary celebrations in Charleston with Proenza Schouler

Why have one party when you can have a two-day bash? Beloved boutique Hampden spread out its milestone anniversary celebrations over a weekend, with trailblazing owner and buyer Stacy Smallwood hosting Proenza Schouler’s founders and creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez for a visit to Charleston, South Carolina. Guests, including Mickey Boardman and Lynn Yaeger, enjoyed a country-inspired waterfront dinner at a private property on John’s Island to begin the festivities. The following day, Smallwood welcomed 150 top clients and editors to Hampden’s newly-refurbished distribution center, which had been transformed into a runway show space and experiential pop-up. A show featured 22 looks from Proenza Schouler’s Fall Winter ’22 Collection—with many models who walked in the label’s recent NYFW show flying in for the occasion. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to kick off our 15th anniversary with such an iconic American fashion brand. Having Jack and Lazaro with us for this special milestone means so much to me and our clients, many of whom traveled across the country to join us,” Smallwood said.

Images: Courtesy

Chicsters welcome La Ligne to Palm Beach

La Ligne’s co-founders Molly Howard, Meredith Melling, and Valerie Macaulay were given a warm welcome in sunny Palm Beach last week as they were joined by friends and fans of the brand to toast to its newest boutique at 340 Royal Poinciana Way. Guests, including Isaac Calpito, Alina Cori, Courtney Fasciano, Laura Gelfand, Holly Miller, Mark Mullet, Nicole Munder, Annelise Peterson, Lisa Perry, Tatiana Perkin, Courtney Davis Schlesinger, Barbara Siegler, Lizzie and Jon Tisch, Sarah Wetenhall, Joey Wölffer, and more, sipped on Ayala Champagne and discovered the joyful jewel-toned Spring ’22 collection while enjoying personalization from OnSite Embroidery. Following the in-store cocktail, Lizzie and Jon Tisch hosted an intimate dinner at Sant Ambroeus, where guests dined al fresco while enjoying traditional Milanese cuisine.

Images: Saul Martinez

Bleecker Street & The Cinema Society host special screening of Infinite Storm

Mega-watt star Naomi Watts was in town to welcome industry insiders to a screening of Infinite Storm. At Regal Union Square, Watts was joined by climber Pam Bales, the woman whom she plays in the rescue drama based on real life events that happened in New Hampshire in 2010. Also in attendance were the movie’s director Małgorzata Szumowska, writer Joshua Rollins, director of photography Michał Englert, and producers Trudie Styler, Jenny Halper, Peter Sobiloff, and Mike Sobiloff. The screening and after party at the Moxy East Village’s Alphabet Bar welcomed the likes of Carla Gugino & Sebastian Gutierrez, Gina Gershon, Deborra-Lee Jackman, Donna Karan, Chris McDonald, Rebecca Dayan, Tiler Peck, Mickey Sumner, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ben Ahlers, Anthony Bregman, Julia Chatterley, Joanna Coles, Francisco Costa, Dave Karger, Dale Moss, Pritika Swarup, Eve Plumb, Yigal Azrouel, Alina Baikova, Lexi Bloom, Serena Levy, Alex Lundqvist, Noah & Melissa Tepperberg, Daniel Benedict, Valesca Guerrand-Hermes, Jake Davies, Sophie Sumner, Timo Weiland, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson.

Images: BFA

