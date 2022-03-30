Daily News: Lizzo’s Shapewear Label Is Here, Revolve Festival Returns, And The Latest From Nike And Off-White

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Lizzo debuts shapewear label Yitty

If you, too, were patiently waiting for what Lizzo’s “Stay tuned b*tch” Instagram post last week referred to, the secret is out! The performer has entered the world of shapewear with an inaugural collection titled Yitty: an homage to her childhood nickname. Created in collaboration with Fabletics Inc., the label marks the body positivity advocate’s biggest business move to date. The collection will consist of nearly 100 shapewear separates divvied up into three collections—Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label—and will range in size from XS to 6X. In true Lizzo fashion, the offering boasts bold hues, top-notch comfort, and silhouettes meant to be shown off. Though the venture has been top of mind since her childhood days, and further propagated by the lack of unrestrictive shapewear, the star said the logistics of it all have been three years in the making. Shop it now on Fabletics and Yitty.

Revolve Festival is making a comeback

Following a two-year hiatus, the Revolve Festival has announced its return to an in-person stylish celebration of music, fashion, and culture this April. Marking its fifth-ever installment and organized in partnership with Los Angeles-based hospitality giant The h.wood Group, the event will enjoy its run from Saturday, April 16 to Sunday, April 17 in La Quinta, California. As for key calendar items, guests can look forward to live music, visually immersive installations, special guest appearances, and on-site ice cream trucks for good measure. And, if the talent lineup looks anything like the retailer’s most recent star-studded “Homecoming Weekend” event, which welcomed the likes of Justin Bieber and Drake to the stage, we’re in for a treat. Guests will also indulge in cocktails courtesy of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, top-shelf beauty finds by Peyton List’s Pley Beauty, and desirable goodies from other headlining sponsors. The only important question that remains? What to wear! Stress not—the retailer has already curated a festival-ready edit waiting to make its way into your shopping cart.

Nike x Off-White continue partnership with sneaker debut

The Nike x Off-White legacy is still going strong, following the passing of the brand’s late founder Virgil Abloh. Announced today, the Blazer Low sneaker marks the first of the duo’s collaborations since Abloh’s passing back in November. Keeping the designer’s stylistic tendencies and wishes for the partnership’s future top of mind, the style was designed in conjunction with Abloh’s wife, Sharon Abloh. Key design features include Off-White’s unmistakable lettering, a colorful Nike Swoosh, and the brand’s trademarked foam tongue. Offered in a black/green and white/red colorways, the style will retail for $140 and will be available beginning April 8 in both brands’ inventories.

