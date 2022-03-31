Four Chic Brands We’re Obsessed With At Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel is just around the corner, returning to AmericasMart Atlanta from April 11-15. Buyers and exhibitors alike are gearing up for the event’s biggest installment yet—AKA 25% more resources and eight floors of fashion! With so much to see, do, and discover, make sure you do your homework before you go. Luckily, we’re doing the research for you! Read on to find out who we’re buzzing over.

Brodie

The only thing that feels better than cashmere? Knowing yours is consciously-sourced and lovingly made. Female-founded British luxury brand Brodie delivers on both fronts, with unimaginable soft 100% pure Mongolian cashmere that’s traceable along every step of the way. Snuggling up never felt so good!

Current Elliot

One simply can’t beat a good pair of jeans that see you through year after year. And Current Elliot has been a purveyor of timeless yet trend-driven denim silhouettes with impeccable quality since 2008. We can’t get enough!

Equipment

Founded in the mid ’70s in Paris? Well then you know a brand is immersed in chic. Equipment, which has found worldwide acclaim as a go-to for versatile silk shirts, has it all: from dresses to the perfectly slouchy pair of trousers.

Joie

If you know us at team Daily, you’ll know we’re all about the ‘joie.’ So of course, it’s fitting that this effortlessly elegant and laissez faire brand embodies everything we love so much about the concept.

