Daily Events Diary: Dundas x Revolve Dinner In WeHo, Jonathan Simkhai Footwear Launch With Saks, A Celebration Slim Aarons in (Palm Beach!) Style, And More

Dundas x REVOLVE dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood

Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis of Dundas were joined by friends of the brand to mark the new Dundas x Revolve holiday collection, which debuted on the site this week. Among those who joined the duo and Revolve’s Raissa Gerona were Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lori Harvey, Maria Bakalova, Dree Hemingway, Jessica Hart and James Kirkham, Alana Hadid, Alexis Ren, Amanda Hearst, Amelie Zilber, Christina Najjar, Heather Marks, Alex Nechita, Zerina Akers, Micah McDonald and Wayman Bannerman, Jason Bolden, and others—many of whom donned looks from the latest drop for the occasion.

(Images by Getty)

Figue and Getty Images celebrate SLIM AARONS: STYLE book in Palm Beach

Designer Liz Lange invited chicsters to her stunning Palm Beach abode for a ‘retro chic’ themed afternoon hosted by Figue and Getty Images. The poolside event was to celebrate the new book, SLIM AARONS: STYLE, with Getty’s longtime photo curator and archivist Shawn Waldron and design guru Jonathan Adler, who wrote the foreword in the new book, both on-site. The sunny al fresco fête featured a book signing, holiday shopping of the new Figue Resort collection, and drinks by Faire La Fête and Santa Margherita wines. Proceeds of sales went to Town of Palm Beach United Way. Attendees included Jonathan Adler, Daphne Oz, Bettina Anderson, Simon Doonan, Lewis Miller, Shawn Waldron, Natalie Obradovich, Sarah Wetenhall, Courtney Leidy, and Stephanie Hill, among others

(Images by Getty)

Saks and Jonathan Simkhai host dinner to launch Jonathan Simkhai Footwear

VIP guests joined designer Jonathan Simkhai and Saks to celebrate the designer’s inaugural footwear offering. At a private venue, fashion insiders dined under floral “clouds” and enjoyed a surprise performance by the American Contemporary Ballet. Among those turned out in style were Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Shipp, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tori Kelly, Stella Banderas Griffith, Grace Johnson, Tomi Adeyemi, Aisha Dee, Rebecca Black, Erika Christensen, and more.

(Images by BFA)

Natural Diamon Council, Boucheron, and Assouline launch Diamonds: Diamonds Stories

The Natural Diamond Council, Boucheron, and Assouline hosted an intimate holiday dinner to celebrate the launch of the glossy new tome, Diamonds: Diamond Stories. VIP guests gathered at members club Zero Bond to enjoy cocktails and a candlelit dinner while hearing more about the coffee table book and the celebrities who grace its pages. Among those in attendance were Nicole Ari Parker, Olivia Palermo, Alex, Martine, Prosper Assouline, Laurent Claquin of Kering, Kate Davidson Hudson, Paige Reddinger, Gillian Hearst, Paula Lee, Kristen Shirley, and Nicole Samalsi.

(Images by BFA)

alice + olivia’s annual Toy Drive benefitting Good+Foundation

Designer Stacey Bendet was joined by industry insiders and friends of the brand for alice + olivia’s 12th annual Toy Drive at Zero Bond. Among those out in force in high spirits to support were Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld, Nicky Hilton, Cuba Gooding Jr, Huma Abedin, Tayshia Adams, Zac Posen, Kelly Bensimon, Katie Sands, Molly Knauer, Allie Rizzo, Aqua Parios, Sif Saga, Jorgan Emanuel, Rae Hersey, Claire Kelly, Noa Fisher, Claudine DeNiro, and more. From December 1-24, a donation of a brand-new toy that is brought into any alice + olivia store will be donated to children through Good+Foundation and donors of the toy will 15% off any purchase at alice + olivia.

(Images by BFA)

DEUX & Cann’s holiday party

Delectable better-for-you cookie dough brand DEUX celebrated their newest flavor, Sugar & Spice, by joining forces with CANN for a holiday party with a difference. At the Standard East Village’s No Bar, guests were treated to cookies and cocktails made with CANN Unspiked Tonic while enjoying performances by Xumani Muse and Rubber Child. Guests included DEUX’s founder Sabeena Ladha, Tchesmeni Leonard, Kristin Corpuz, Vincent Parella, Jennifer Atilémile, Lydia Hudgens, Ryan Medina, Hanna Flanagan, Dominique Pariso, Joshua Lance Glass, and many more.

(Images by BFA)

The Scene launch party

At Paul’s Cocktail Lounge, guests gathered to toast to The Scene; a new platform that acts as your personal concierge, offering curated recommendations and reservations to NYC’s hottest bars, restaurants, clubs, and more. The official launch party incorporated music by The Muses, Jack James and Daniel Waters. Among those who stopped by to toast to the new venture were Sophie Sumner, Thierry Lasry, Carmindy Bowyer, Andrea Catsimatidis, FAUST, James Katsipis, Angela China, Liz Vap, Greg Calejo, Carlos Greer, Adira Schiff, Doria Dallos, Missy Papageorge, Leah Snow, and more.

(Images by BFA)

