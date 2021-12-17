Daily Media: Naomi Campbell Signs With Women Management, ODDA Magazine Names Deputy Editor, Maison Kitsuné New Creative Director, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Chidozie Obasi is now deputy editor at ODDA Magazine.

2. Bryan Walsh is now editor of Future Perfect at Vox.

3. Leena Nair is now global CEO at Chanel.

4. Michele Norsa, executive vice chairman at Salvatore Ferragamo, is exiting the company.

5. Guram Gvasalia is now creative director at Vetements.

6. Marcus Clayton is now creative director at Maison Kitsuné.

7. Edwina Kulego is now VP of international and business development at Informa Markets Fashion.

8. Ansleigh Scholtes is now senior vice president, communications At Elite World Group.

9. Kristin Patrick is now chief marketing officer at Claire’s Stores, Inc.

10. Vox Media will merge with Group Nine, acquiring its brands including The Dodo, NowThis, PopSugar, Thrillist, and Seeker.

11. Stephanie Oh is now brand communications director at Conti Communications.

12. Abby Adams is now senior account executive at THE CONSULTANCY PR. Christina Recchi jis now PR coordinator in the company’s NY office. Nicole Swanson and Allie Saliani have also been promoted to senior account executives in the LA and NY offices, respectively.

13. Becky Miller is now account director at LJ Public Relations.

14. Chynna Gordon is now account director at Brittany Syles PR.

15. Madison Fishman, Alice Graham-Welton, and Julia Kaufmann are now publicists at LeCollectiveM. Katie Collopy Brown and Sydney Brodie have been promoted to account supervisors at the company.

16. Ilana Donner is now account supervisor on the Coty Consumer Beauty Portfolio at Marina Maher Communications.

17. Sabrina Flores is now junior account executive at SHADOW.

18. *The Daily is hiring!* Read the details here:

Plus!

19. Women Management is now representing supermodel Naomi Campbell.

20. AZZI+CO is now representing Alexander Birman in the US. AZZI+CO is also now representing Brazilian brand Adriana Degreas in the US.

21. Karla Otto is now representing CASABLANCA Paris.

22. Mint Showroom is now representing swimwear line Bananhot.

23. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Roots, For Love & Lemons, RTA, C/meo Collective, Keepsake, The Fifth label, Finders Keepers, Shop Resa, Black Bough Swim, James Cosmetics, Patricks, and Venn.

24. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Haven’s Kitchen.

25. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Rebelle.

26. Six One is now representing Undefined.

27. The LHB Group is now representing Echo New York.

28. Jaime David Consulting is now representing accessories brand Dagne Dover.

29. NR Public Relations is now representing RememBar.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.