Crib Sheet: Your Guide To All The Models Who Have Had Babies Recently

Gigi! Lindsay! Grace! Is it just us or did a year of lockdown unlock a record number of models giving birth? Meet the next generation of lookers!

Name: Khai

Born: September 23, 2020

Model Mom: Gigi Hadid Baby Daddy: Zayn Malik, pop star

What we know: Khai’s face has yet to be shown on social media or in any editorial spreads. We have no doubt every fashion photographer is clamoring for that exclusive. Hadid has given us a peek of Khai’s little toes and killer wardrobe.

Name: Carter John

Born: May 15, 2020

Model Mom: Lindsay Ellingson

Baby Daddy: Sean Clayton, medical sales

What we know: This mini version of his model mom is also comfortable in front of the camera and already has two photo shoots on his CV. Does it get any cuter than this guy?

Name: Mint

Born: December 2020

Model Mom: Romee Strijd

Baby Daddy: Laurens van Leeuwen, model, business consultant, co-founder Party Pants

What we know: Mint isn’t afraid of the camera! Since coming into the world late last year, she’s made 10 appearances (and counting) on Instagram. A social media star is born!

Name: Nash Hollis

Born: July 28, 2020

Model Mom: Hilary Rhoda

Baby Daddy: Sean Avery, actor, former Vogue intern

What we know: Labor was calm for Rhoda, but Nash had a dramatic birth, spending a few days in the NICU after being born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck. All is well now and the family has relocated to Los Angeles. Name: Noah

Born: Early 2021

Model Mom: Grace Elizabeth

Baby Daddy: Nicolas Krause, soccer player

What we know: Noah’s parents kept the pregnancy private to give him the “love and attention he needed to grow without outside eyes or expectations,” Elizabeth told People. The couple continues to keep his face under wraps and have only shared an image of their son’s foot in an Instagram post.

Name: Sylvester Apollo Bear

Born: March 8, 2021

Model Mom: Emily Ratajkowski

Baby Daddy: Sebastian Bear- McClard, actor, producer

What we know: Sly (as EmRata has coined him) has quite an appetite. He’s been seen breastfeeding on Mom’s Instagram feed several times since entering the world. “If it seems I’m always breastfeeding, it’s because I am,” Ratajkowski captioned in April.

Name: Iley Ryn

Born: November 25, 2020

Model Mom: Coco Rocha

Baby Daddy: James Conran, manager, artist

What we know: Iley already has her first magazine cover on the books. She appeared with her mom and adorable siblings on the cover of Hello! Canada in December.

Name: Tuulikki

Born: February 11, 2020

Model Mom: Elsa Hosk

Baby Daddy: Tom Daly, co-founder and creative director of District Vision

What we know: Tuuli is named after Hosk’s mother and Daly’s grandmother.

Name: Baby-Rae

Born: November 17, 2020

Model Mom: Jessica Hart

Baby Daddy: James Kirkham, race car driver

What we know: Hart told The Sunday Telegraph that she was inspired to name her daughter Baby after Jennifer Grey’s Frances “Baby” Houseman in Dirty Dancing. And the “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” jokes begin in 5, 4, 3…!

Name: Levi Joseph

Born: March 11, 2021

Model Mom: Karlie Kloss

Baby Daddy: Joshua Kushner, businessman, investor

What we know: Not much! Kloss has been pretty quiet since giving birth. The couple has not shared a photo of their son publicly, with the exception of Levi’s tiny hand in mid-April.

