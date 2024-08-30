News

Editor's Pick: Banana Republic Classic Cotton Trench Coat

What: Banana Republic‘s new Fall 2024 collection emphasizes classic tailoring—and includes a truly classic trench coat. This versatile piece features a light cotton base in a chic, double-breasted silhouette, complete with an attached belt.

Banana Republic classic trench coat

Who: Under Zac Posen’s creative direction, Banana Republic’s new line is directly inspired by autumn in New York. Tailoring, dark denim, and effortless dressing are core to the Fall 2024 collection. Satin and shirt-style midi dresses, wide-leg pants, soft knitwear, and a range of coats complement the range with a sophisticated, timeless feel.

Banana Republic classic trench coat

Why: This trench coat’s traditional style, silhouette, and color are truly versatile. Regarded as a true wardrobe staple, the piece’s midi length and ability to be worn buttoned, belted, or open provides a range of styling options. Additionally, its cotton texture provides a durable outfit layer while remaining lightweight and easy to wear throughout the day.

Banana Republic classic trench coat

How much: $350

Where: BananaRepublic.Gap.com

