Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Classic Cotton Trench Coat

What: Banana Republic‘s new Fall 2024 collection emphasizes classic tailoring—and includes a truly classic trench coat. This versatile piece features a light cotton base in a chic, double-breasted silhouette, complete with an attached belt.

Who: Under Zac Posen’s creative direction, Banana Republic’s new line is directly inspired by autumn in New York. Tailoring, dark denim, and effortless dressing are core to the Fall 2024 collection. Satin and shirt-style midi dresses, wide-leg pants, soft knitwear, and a range of coats complement the range with a sophisticated, timeless feel.

Why: This trench coat’s traditional style, silhouette, and color are truly versatile. Regarded as a true wardrobe staple, the piece’s midi length and ability to be worn buttoned, belted, or open provides a range of styling options. Additionally, its cotton texture provides a durable outfit layer while remaining lightweight and easy to wear throughout the day.

How much: $350

Where: BananaRepublic.Gap.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.