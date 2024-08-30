WME Fashion Is Taking Capital One Cardholders To New York Fashion Week

Talk about serving on the runway! WME Fashion is partnering with Capital One’s namesake Capital One Dining platform for New York Fashion Week. The pair are teaming up to launch the program with a Dinner on the Runway event, in collaboration with Wiederhoeft.

In the spirit of culinary excellence, Capital One Dining aims to bring cardholders exclusive top restaurant reservations and dining experiences. For Fashion Week, the program has joined forces with Wiederhoeft for its Spring 2025 fashion show on September 10. The evening will find guests seated at the show in West Chelsea to take in creative director Jackson Wiederhoeft’s latest designs.

Immediately afterwards, attendees will be treated to an invite-only cocktail hour and dinner. Craft is top of mind, with the multi-course affair prepared by chef Telly Justice—a recipient of MICHELIN Guide‘s Young Chef award—and HAGS co-founder and sommelier Camille Lindsey. During the event, Jackson will meet attendees to share his new collection’s inspirations, themes, and more. Fresh off the runway, his latest collection’s looks will also be showcased for guests to discover up-close—bringing the night a stylish flair.

Ready to dine in style? Capital One cardholders can purchase their exclusive tickets now on CapitalOne.com.

All images: Courtesy of Wiederhoeft

