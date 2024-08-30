News

WME Fashion Is Taking Capital One Cardholders To New York Fashion Week

Wiederhoeft will host an exclusive event for the bank's Capital One Dining program

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
WME Fashion, Capital One, Capital One Dining, Wiederhoeft, NYFW, New York Fashion Week, Jackson Wiederhoeft
Wiederhoeft Fall 2024 (Courtesy of Wiederhoeft)

Talk about serving on the runway! WME Fashion is partnering with Capital One’s namesake Capital One Dining platform for New York Fashion Week. The pair are teaming up to launch the program with a Dinner on the Runway event, in collaboration with Wiederhoeft.

In the spirit of culinary excellence, Capital One Dining aims to bring cardholders exclusive top restaurant reservations and dining experiences. For Fashion Week, the program has joined forces with Wiederhoeft for its Spring 2025 fashion show on September 10. The evening will find guests seated at the show in West Chelsea to take in creative director Jackson Wiederhoeft’s latest designs.

Immediately afterwards, attendees will be treated to an invite-only cocktail hour and dinner. Craft is top of mind, with the multi-course affair prepared by chef Telly Justice—a recipient of MICHELIN Guide‘s Young Chef award—and HAGS co-founder and sommelier Camille Lindsey. During the event, Jackson will meet attendees to share his new collection’s inspirations, themes, and more. Fresh off the runway, his latest collection’s looks will also be showcased for guests to discover up-close—bringing the night a stylish flair.

Ready to dine in style? Capital One cardholders can purchase their exclusive tickets now on CapitalOne.com.

All images: Courtesy of Wiederhoeft

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

You may also like

DVF’s New CEO, Angelina Puckers Up For...

Tommy Hilfiger & Stray Kids Take NYC,...

Your Guide To Fashion Month’s Spring 2025...

Tommy Hilfiger’s Runway Date, CFDA’s Fashion Week...

Paige DeSorbo Wants You To Have A...

New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Schedule...

The Daily’s NYFW Issue Has Landed!!!! Peep...

All The Details You Need To Know...

Jackson Wiederhoeft Created The Most ‘Elevated Elves’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.