Collab For Your Radar: Miu Miu And Levi’s Sparkly And Vintage Capsule

The sustainably minded Upcycled by Miu Miu project debuted last year and now a major collaboration has been announced: Miuccia Prada’s fun and youthful label is joining forces with Levi’s, to reimagine some of the iconic denim brand’s most famous styles. Further fueling our excitement, Lila Moss, Emma Corrin, and Georgia Palmer have been tapped for the adjoining campaign.

The jazzed-up pieces are all created from pre-loved and vintage MADE IN USA men’s 501 jeans and Trucker Jackets from the 1980s and 1990s. The denim is hand-embellished and given a new lease of life thanks to the addition of crystal and pearls, floral embroidery, puffed sleeves, and leather patches. Trucker Jackets have been given a feminine edge thanks to oversized white lace collars, while jeans have been transformed with ivory silk duchesse turn-ups. As for the world-famous Levi’s backpatch? Say hello to its new pink Miu Miu-ified guise!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miu Miu (@miumiu)

The collection will be unveiled online at miumiu.com, and at 18 select Miu Miu stores worldwide, plus Dover Street Market Los Angeles. In the sure to be sought-after collection, as no two pieces will be the same—meaning this is truly a fashion collector’s items dream—pricing starts at $980 and goes to $5,800.

