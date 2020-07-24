Chic Report

7 Amazing Clay Face Masks Under $50 For Your Skin

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

Clay masks are an age-old remedy to detoxify your skin to make it clearer, smoother and brighter. We put together a list of some of our faves.

1. Origins Clear Improvement™ Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, Price:$26

Origins

2. Fresh Umbrian Clay Purifying Mask, Price: $23

Fresh

3. Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask, Price: $18

MARIO BADESCU

4.  Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, Price: $36

Kiehl’s

5. Clarins SOS Pure Rebalancing Clay Mask, Price: $34

Clarins

6. GlamGlow Flashmud Brightening Treatment, Price: $25

GlamGlow

7. Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Purifying Clay Mask, Price: $44

Laura Mercier

