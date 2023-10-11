Serena Williams To Be Honored At The CFDA Fashion Awards, Bloomingdale’s Celebrates 50 Years Of The Big Brown Bag, Plus! What’s *Really* So Hot Right Now?!

Serena Williams is the CFDA’s Fashion Icon of the year

At the upcoming 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion, Serena Williams will receive the Fashion Icon accolade. The tennis champ and founder of clothing line S by Serena will be the first athlete to ever receive the award at the annual star-studded event, which is set to take place this year at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6 with Sarah Jessica Parker on hosting duty. In a media alert, the world-famous pro said that by winning the honor, it’s particularly important for her to endorse the message that fashion is for everyone. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve used fashion as an outlet to express myself – fashion gave me the confidence to step on the court and own who I was, and where I knew I was going,” she said, adding: “I have had so much fun learning my style and allowing it to change as my life has evolved, but I’ve always held one thing true—fashion is for everyone, no matter your size, race, or income.” For more information on the night’s nominees and honorees, see here.

Bloomingdale’s blows out 50 candles for its Big Brown Bag

To commemorate a milestone anniversary—half a century of the Big Brown Bag—Bloomingdale’s got the gang together for an intimate dinner to celebrate fall and the instantly-recognizable shopping holdall. The event came hot on the heels of the retailer’s rollout of partnerships, store activations at The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s, and more. As such, at last night’s delectable dinner at Bottino in Chelsea, attendees got a taste of what to expect from ongoing partnerships, with a personalized Big Brown Bag of their own filled with exclusive items from brands such as Waterford, Polo by Ralph Lauren, Augustinus Bader, Slip, and many more. Among those who joined for the evening were Charlotte Groeneveld, Courtney Halverson, Natalie Suarez, Dylana Suarez, Jenny Cippoletti, Jelena Weir, John Philip, Moti Ankara, Christian Bendek, Alex Costa, Caleb Thill, Eric Rutherford, Janelle Lloyd, Carly Cardellino, Melissa Vale, Woldy Kusina, Maggie McCormack, and editors including Cassie Anderson, Kia Goosby, Joanna Nikas, Camille Freestone, Bella Gerard, Jenny Hartman, Alex Fisher, Miles Pope, and more.

Clarins hosted a chic cocktail party

Prestige beauty brand Clarins welcomed influencers and tastemakers to a soirée at The Highlight Room to raise a glass to two of its award-winning products, Double Serum and Lip Comfort Oil, the latter of which has currently wracked up more than 135 million views on TikTok for the 1954-founded French company. The event welcomed the likes of Coco Rocha, Maria Borges, Brooks Nader, Sophie Sumner, Maia Cotton, and many more.

What topped the Lyst index?

We love a peak at the Lyst index to glean what’s actually trending in the real world. Today, the platform’s Q3 index dropped, revealing the hottest brands and their hero products of the moment. Maybe once considered the Marmite (love it or hate it!) of the fashion world, but Margiela Tabis are officially the most sought-after item on the planet right now…after all, could any other shoe go as viral when a Tinder hookup stole them post-hookup?! As for the biggest brands of the moment, Miu Miu has cinched the top spot on the list, followed by Loewe, Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Versace, who round out the top five. Miu Miu’s unassuming grey cardigan is also hot on the heels (!) of the Tabi’s as the number two biggest trending item on the market. To get in deep with the findings, check them out here.

Fendi releases limited-edition book and capsule to celebrate the Peekabo bag

Happy Fendi Icon Day to all who observe. The Italian luxury brand has unveiled a new tome called the Fendi Peekaboo-K (smart, right?) and a Peekaboo Shearling Interlace capsule. First introduced 15 years ago and named for the playful children’s game, the backstory of the Peekaboo bag is being honored with the limited-edition book, which further delves into its creation and evolution. “At that time, I was looking for a contemporary, traditional, and modern form that would satisfy the most sophisticated women,” Silvia Venturini Fendi says of the arm candy which, fun fact, was almost going to be called Hide-and-Seek. The book is a collection of images showcasing 80 bags from the Fendi archives, arranged into four chapters focusing on textures, finishes, and symbols. As for the new capsule, the Peekaboo ISeeU Medium and Small options have been reimagined in shearling and leather by expert artisans—fitting for this time of year. See the campaign, below:

