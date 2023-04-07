Rachel Brosnahan, Ivy Getty & More Fête Clarins At Chic Hotspot Casa Cruz

Guests gathered in the elegant surroundings of Casa Cruz on the Upper East Side last night to toast to Clarins’ new Clarins Precious line. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan joined beauty editors, models, and style mavens including Ivy Getty, Duckie Thot, Maria Borges, Amy Lefévre, Serena Kerrigan, and Ageless Beauty the French Way author Clémence von Mueffling—who shared her hallowed wisdoms over foie gras, lobster risotto, filet mignon, and a rich chocolate gateaux.

The latest offering from the time-honored French brand, which is available exclusively at Nordstrom, is inspired by plants and driven by science, with creams enriched by precious Moonlight Flower cryoextract for revitalizing, renewing, and restoring a glow. Oh, and beautifully packaged, hard-working facial tools for sculpting and chiseling those cheekbones too—we’ll raise a glass to that!

Images: Getty

