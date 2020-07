The Daily Front Row in partnership with LIM College held a Zoom panel with the team of designer Rebecca Minkoff yesterday. Leonard Choong, VP of Accessories and Shoes, Daniela Bocresion, Chief Commercial Officer, Victoria Garcia, Social Media Manager, Melissa Rich, Account Director at Wetherly Group, and Eboni Chase, Account Director at Wetherly Group joined Minkoff to tell viewers how they landed their dream jobs with the brand.

Watch here: