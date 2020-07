Yesterday, The Daily Front Row’s Alex Dickerson held a Zoom panel with Lim College featuring leading influencers discuss ing how they have built their brands and why they choose their professional partnerships. The fascinating chat “The Age of Influence” featured Apphia Castillo, Shelcy Joseph, Igee Okafor, Sophie Sumner and Luke Ditella. Think you know what influencers are all about? This might change your mind.

Watch here: