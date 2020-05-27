Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Having Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Instagram yesterday that she’s removing her breast implants removed in an upcoming surgery. “I’m getting my boobs out!” she wrote. Teigens’s full post below.

“ Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Teigen received over 1 million likes for her revelation including positive comments and Emojis from Naomi Campbell, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Whitney Cummings. “Life-changing, you’re gonna love it. I got mine out last year. They were making me so sick,” Ayesha Curry, the host of the Food Network’s Ayesha’s Home Kitchen commented.

Earlier this month she temporarily left Twitter after a spat with New York Times food columnist Aliston Roman who had some negative words to say about Teigen in an interview with New Consumer.

This was hurtful to Teigen who went on Twitter to tell Roman how she felt. “This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social, and praised her in interviews,” she tweeted.

She added: “I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially.”

The two women worked it out with Roman apologizing and taking a temporary leave of absence from The Times. Her column is expected to return.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip