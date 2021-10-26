Daily News: Tommy Hilfiger x Timberland Is Here, Chrissy Teigen Gets Sober, The CFDA Awards Name Host

Extra! Extra! Headlines from Tommy Hilfiger, Chrissy Teigen Baja East, Chanel, and more!

Tommy Hilfiger X Timberland Collaboration Arrives

The first drop of TommyXTimberland was released today. The eagerly anticipated collection features apparel, footwear and accessories. The classic Timberland 6-inch boot is included and remixed with the iconic Tommy Hilfiger flag with added zip detailing. The 17-piece hybrid capsule pays homage to the signature styles of ‘90s.

“This partnership with Timberland has been such a creative adventure for me and a long time coming,” said Hilfiger. “Diving into our archives and reliving that optimistic, ‘anything is possible’ energy of the ‘90s along with Timberland was a great and nostalgic experience. Culture shaped our brands, and in turn we shaped the fashion landscape of the time.”

“The power of collaboration is bringing the best each brand has to offer, then pushing boundaries to create something radically different, together,” said Christopher Raeburn, global creative director, Timberland. “The pieces we created in this first drop are instantly recognizable as Timberland and Tommy. It’s like a cultural memory book, seen through a progressive lens.”

The campaign was shot by photographer and multi-disciplinary collage artist Jack Greer (@iggy.nyc), and videographer Malt Disney. The next drop comes out in November.

Chrissy Teigen opens up on the Today show in first TV interview since scandal

Chrissy Teigen got candid in an interview with Hoda Kotb on the Today show this morning. It was the first time she talked publicly since cyber bullying accusations surfaced this past summer. Courtney Stodden (who uses they/them pronouns) described cruel tweets and direct messages they received from Teigen when they were still a teenager in a May story published by The Daily Beast.

Teigen is now grateful for the experience and is working on self improvement.

“I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down,” Teigen said. “For me it was a big moment of, ‘Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.’”

She continued: “There’s that old cliché, like, I’m glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person.”

“Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there’s always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic,” she said. “I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn’t doing that.”

Teigen also revealed she’s now sober. “I’m actually a hundred days sober today and I’m so excited,” Teigen told Kotb. “I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better.”

Teigen told Kotb she had not gone more than a day or two without alcohol since she started drinking in her early 20s.

See more from the interview on Today.com

Emily Blunt to host the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards

Actress Emily Blunt has an unexpected new role. She’ll serve as the host of the CFDA Awards on November 10th in New York. This year’s downsized show will be held at the THE POOL + THE GRILL. (See a list of nominees HERE.)

“Emily is one of the most talented actresses in the world. Her timeless style and elegance light up any room,” says Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA. “The wonderful thing about Emily is that she is both kind and intelligent. I have great admiration for her, and I am so happy to have her as the host of this year’s CFDA awards.”

Baja East and Eddie Bauer join forces for a new collection

Another day, another collab! Our friends at Baja East have collaborated with Eddie Bauer again on a new collection. Gender neutral styles include blankets, fanny packs & duffle bags, hats & beanies, flannels & thermals, hiking boots, down jackets, snowsuits and more. There’s even a face mask!

Sizes run XS – XL and retails from $20 to $650 on Eddie Bauer’s E-commerce and stores nationwide.

CHANEL N°5 is coming to Rockefeller Center

New Yorkers are in for a treat with an installation on the way from CHANEL N°5 featuring bottles over the decades and an opportunity to learn about the history of the fragrance. The multi-sensory experience will begin on November 6th and run through November 12th and feature games, complimentary hot chocolate and seasonal treats. Special events and performances are scheduled daily at 5pm for the duration of the activation. We’re there!

FLOWERBX Blossoms

FLOWERBX, the go-to flower company for the fashion world, announced the closing of an $11M Series A financing round led by Texas-based VC firm Capstar Ventures with additional capital from new investors Lumar Ventures (Luca Marzotto) and Shortlist Ventures. They join existing investors such as ACE Ventures, Alex Chesterman, Natalie Massenet, and Carmen Busquets.

“Since 2015, we have established a luxury brand within the flower industry with operational scalability globally. Our unique supply chain model provides an unparalleled customer experience with consistent high-quality flowers and a profitable business model that scales,” says Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, FLOWERBX co-Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to close the Series A financing with high caliber investors who share our vision for creating a global brand.”

FLOWERBX expanded into the US market in 2019.

Meek Mill knows how to give a gift

On Saturday night, superstar pianist Chloe Flower made a surprise performance during the Meek Mill & friends concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ahead of her performance, Meek Mill surprised Flower with a grand piano (!!!) wrapped in artwork from his Expensive Pain album. Where do we sign the papers for a Meek Mill friendship?

Earlier this year, Flower released her self-titled debut album to critical acclaim.

