Chrissy’s Mom Pepper Teigen Shares Her Super Bowl Sunday Chicken Wing Recipe With The Daily!

Hungry? You’re in luck. Mama Teigen is here to dish up the recipe to her renowned Thai Chicken Wings—just in time for this weekend’s football festivities.

Your internet-famous mama is sharing the recipe exclusively from her upcoming book, The Pepper Thai Cookbook: Family Recipes from Everyone’s Favorite Thai Mom, much to our delight. After all, these are the very same party snacks that Miles and Luna ask for seconds of. Mama T also jokes that Chrissy routinely burns her fingers on them because she won’t wait for them to cool down. (We always knew she was our kinda gal!)

How best to enjoy? Crack open a can of BABE rosé (who kindly hooked us up with this recipe.) No football knowledge, no problem! At least you know the grub will be 100.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BABE (@drinkbabe)

Spicy Thai Chicken Wings

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

3 pounds chicken wings, patted dry

¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons fish sauce

½ tablespoon garlic powder

½ tablespoon ground white pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Vegetable oil, for deep-fry

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Thai sweet chili sauce or Spicy Garlic-Lime Fish

Preparation:

*Put the chicken wings in a large bowl. Add the fish sauce, garlic powder, white pepper, and salt and toss to coat. Set aside for 15 minutes (or refrigerate for 30 minutes).

*Meanwhile, fill a wok, large heavy pot, or deep skillet with at least 2 inches of oil, making sure to leave a few inches of clearance from the rim. Heat the oil over medium heat to 370 F (use a deep-fry thermometer or test the oil by throwing in a little piece of bread or a grain of rice; if it sizzles immediately but doesn’t burn, you’re ready). Set a wire rack in a sheet pan or line a plate with paper towels and have it nearby.

*While the oil is heating, in a small bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch and baking powder. Sprinkle the mixture over the wings and toss until a paste forms, making sure all the wings are evenly coated.

*When the oil is hot, add 4 or 5 wings to the pan and fry until they’re a deep golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. The color of the crust will tell you when they’re cooked, so keep an eye on the wings and adjust the heat as needed as you’re frying.

*Drain the wings on the wire rack or paper towels and fry the next batch. Serve warm with sweet chili sauce or, if you like it hot, try the spicy fish sauce.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.