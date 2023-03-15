Planned Parenthood honors Padma Lakshmi and Chrissy Teigen

Hosted at The Glasshouse in Chelsea, the Planned Parenthood Spring Into Action gala returned, benefitting Planned Parenthood of Greater New York with a fashionable fête. The event also honored Padma Lakshmi and Chrissy Teigen, who received the organization’s prestigious Champion of Change award for their advocacy and support for reproductive healthcare. The well-attended evening combined a cocktail party, seated dinner and awards ceremony, followed by a lively after party with DJ JUICY keeping the crowd going ’til late. The event, the first large-scale fundraiser since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, was particularly rousing for the crowd, and served as a reminder that New York is a beacon of hope and staunchly committed to its community amid other states rolling back women’s rights. Among those who joined Planned Parenthood of Greater New York president and CEO Wendy Stark and Planned Parenthood Federation of America president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson were Senator Chuck Schumer, Attorney General of New York Letitia James, Lily Allen, Sandra Bernhard, Hannah Bronfman, Anne Christensen, Katie Danziger, Izabela Depczyk, Nell Diamond, Steven Beltrani, Anh Duong, Jeanne Greenberg Rohaytn, Michele Hicks, Sarah Hoover, Jonathan Horowitz, Rebecca Jampol, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Alison Leiby, Diane L. Max, Marilyn Minter, Rob Pruitt, Laurie Simmons, Angela Trimbur, Irene Tu, Nicole Angel Wachter, and many more.

Images: BFA

The PR Net hosts ‘Next Gen Awards’ gala event

Publicists and industry insiders headed to gorgeous cocktail bar Nubeluz at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, to celebrate each others’ achievements last night at The PR Net’s Next Gen Awards. The event seeks to honor and recognize leading figures in the world of communications and media, as well as public relations agencies who have been in business for up to eight years. Lisa Smith, founder of The PR Net, said it’s increasingly important to raise a glass to the “new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR” as the industry looks towards the future. Category submissions were assessed by a committee of leaders. Notable guests included Larry Milstein, co-founder, PRZM; Cindy Krupp, owner, Krupp Group and co-founder, 28 Row and Studio Beauty; Olita Mills, president, LaForce; Janna Pea, executive vice president, BerlinRosen; Josh Rosenberg, co-founder & CEO, Day One Agency; Rob Longert, co-founder & managing partner, Day One Agency; Rachel Harrison, founder & CEO, Rachel Harrison Communications; Akbar Hamid, founder & CEO, The 5th Column; and Antoine Phillips, head of VIP, Chanel. The top prize, Agency of the Year, was scooped by Day One Agency. You can also find all the evening’s honorees here.

Mercado Global celebrate women

Mercado Global, a Brooklyn-based non-profit organization supporting indigenous women artists in Guatemala, celebrated its 10th Fashion Forward Gala on International Women’s Day at The Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan. The event honored designer Maria Cornejo, activist and film producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, finance world powerhouse Stephanie Drescher, and Edmundo Castillo, who is head of design at Stuart Weitzman. The cocktail hour and dinner event brought together fashion industry VIPs for Latin American fare and a celebration of the four honorees’ support of Mercado Global. Among those in attendance were Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Gillian Hearst, Mara Hoffman, Giovanna Engelbert, Lauren Santo Domingo, Enrique Norton, Mariana Testino, Narciso Rodriguez, Gabriel Rivera-Barraza, Ednita Nazario, Natalya and Nico Poniatowski, Bara Tisch, Mollie Acquavella, and Carlos Mota, among others.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.