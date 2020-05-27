Chic Report

10 Eye Masks and Patches to Relax and Rejuvenate your Under-Eyes

by Nandini Vaid
written by Nandini Vaid

Now more than ever with our screen time doubling up and all that blue light exposure from the phones/tablets, our under-eyes need a dose of extra love. If puffiness, dark circles, fine lines or just general tired eyes are a cause of concern, an eye mask is a must to combat those problems.  Here is a list of eye masks and patches to consider to pamper, relax and refresh your under eyes.

1. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, Price: $75

Peter Thomas Roth

2. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask,Price: $42

ESTÉE LAUDER

3. Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, Price: $76

ELEMIS

4. Clé De Peau Beauté Vitality Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme, Price: $150

CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ

 

5. Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, Price: $50

Patchology

6.  Tarte Skincare, SEA Pack Your Bags Under-Eye Patches, Price: $22

Tarte Skincare

7. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask, Price: $60

8. Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Triangle Of Light Eye Mask, Price: $69

Trish McEvoy

9. LAPCOS 24K Gold Foil Eye Mask, Price: $4

LAPCOS

10. Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask, Price: $12

TATCHA

