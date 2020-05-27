10 Eye Masks and Patches to Relax and Rejuvenate your Under-Eyes

Now more than ever with our screen time doubling up and all that blue light exposure from the phones/tablets, our under-eyes need a dose of extra love. If puffiness, dark circles, fine lines or just general tired eyes are a cause of concern, an eye mask is a must to combat those problems. Here is a list of eye masks and patches to consider to pamper, relax and refresh your under eyes.
1. Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, Price: $75
2. Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask,Price: $42
3. Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, Price: $76
4. Clé De Peau Beauté Vitality Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme, Price: $150
5. Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, Price: $50
6. Tarte Skincare, SEA Pack Your Bags Under-Eye Patches, Price: $22
7. Joanna Vargas Bright Eye Firming Mask, Price: $60
8. Trish McEvoy Instant Solutions Triangle Of Light Eye Mask, Price: $69
9. LAPCOS 24K Gold Foil Eye Mask, Price: $4
10. Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Revitalizing Eye Mask, Price: $12
Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip