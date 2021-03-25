News

Chrissy Teigen, Queen Of Twitter, Deletes Her Account Forever

by Freya Drohan
Chrissy Teigen (Shutterstock)

Chrissy Teigen has bid adieu to the platform that propelled her from swimsuit model and wife of John Legend to an international star in her own right. The cookbook author and lifestyle entrepreneur told her almost 14 million followers on Wednesday night that she was saying goodbye to Twitter, as it no longer felt like a positive place.

In a several-tweet thread, she wrote that the network she spent ten years gaining traction on, “no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.” She also thanked fans for their support and “being her world.” The mom-of-two also has 35 million followers on Instagram, and has not yet announced any intentions to leave that platform.

(Screengrab Courtesy of @donie)

CNN tech reporter Donie O’Sullivan called Teigen’s move a “major blow” to the platform and noted that the star was only recently lauded “the Mayor of Twitter” at a company-wide retreat hosted by the company.

While Teigen has left the site for breaks before or gone quiet for periods of time—notably after chef Alison Roman dissed her for selling out and the tragic death of her third child last year—her reason to leave permanently due to bullying and negativity speaks volumes. Many online commentors were quick to slam the company’s infamously lacking protocols for patrolling the vitriol directed at celebrities and key figures.

We’ll miss you Chrissy, maybe see you on Clubhouse?

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

