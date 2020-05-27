4 Hero Products to Help You CBD and Chill

It’s no secret we are obsessed with CBD – this multi-hyphenate cure-all has gotten us through what would have been sleepless nights, it helps prevent wrinkles, and makes muscle aches vanish. What more could you ask for? Read on to learn more about four hero products that we can’t live without!

1. oHHo NEW YORK full-spectrum CBD oil, $85

A full-spectrum CBD oil sustainably sourced from the Hudson Valley, NY, oHHO is derived from single-origin, hand-nurtured flowers and is enhanced with organic, ketone-rich MCT oil. The taste is woody, hoppy and sweet with notes of rose and pine, and is specially crafted for those of us looking to rest, unwind and recharge after a long day. One dose and you’ll feel like you just left a 90-minute massage.



2. SUPERFLOWER The Everyday CBD Serum, $68

The Everyday Serum gives the gift of glowing skin without a greasy finish, and has the added bonus of helping us relax with calming essential oils that act as aromatherapy. You’ll feel like you strolled through a field of the freshest wildflowers after applying! Along with its soothing CBD properties, The Everyday Serum is synthetic free, cruelty free, nontoxic, and includes key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, grapeseed oil, and jojoba oil.



3. ZOLT Mixie Sticks, Dreamy, $30

The Mixie Sticks from Zolt are scientifically formulated mixtures that can be combined with water and most other beverages. Available in an array of 7 formulas that treat whatever ails you from energy to balance to sleep, we test-drove the Dreamy blend with 20mg Hemp CBD Isolate and 3mg Melatonin, to help drift off at night. With a light honey citrus flavor, Dreamy is great in hot water as a tea and you can take our word for it – 30 minutes after drinking it, we were out like a light for the night!



4. SAINT JANE Luxury Body Serum, $58

We first fell in love with Saint Jane’s Beauty Serum and its magical ability to reduce redness, wrinkles, and dryness. But hold the phone…have you met the body serum?! Why not indulge your bod like your face with this citrus and bourbon vanilla-infused super blend. Packed with 28 Omega-rich botanicals, full-spectrum CBD, and exfoliating fruit acids, the body serum is quite the multitasker for spot treatments, all-over moisturizer, and (our favorite hack) as a relaxing bath oil.



