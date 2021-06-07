Choire Sicha Is Heading To New York Magazine

New York Magazine is rolling out the red carpet for its new hire: Choire Sicha, who recently announced he was stepping down from his role leading the New York Times’ Styles section. Sicha has been named an editor at large, as announced by David Haskell today.

In his new gig, Sicha will write short-form political and news pieces for Intelligencer, along with longer essays and critical pieces for New York Magazine’s other online and print publications. According to a media alert, Sicha will function as a “roving observer, critic, and reporter” focusing on culture. The onetime Gawker editor in chief will also be focused on special editorial projects, much like Stella Bugbee, former editor in chief of The Cut, who remains an editor at large at the popular site she was instrumental in shaping.

Sharing the news, Haskell said it’s a longtime coming: “Whenever Choire writes anything, you stop what you’re doing and read it—this has been true for pretty much his entire career. And so I am particularly happy that he is coming here as both a writer and editor. I’ve also thought that New York was the natural home for Choire for at least a decade, and it’s very exciting that he agrees.”

David Haskell and I have been talking about working together at New York magazine for more than a decade. I'm excited to say that now we're going to and I truly wish him the best when I arrive in August. Good luck with me, David! No questions! https://t.co/yq770bbevY — choire sicha (@Choire) June 7, 2021

Sicha, who had been at ‘the gray lady’ since 2017, announced in April that he was transitioning into a role focused on newsletter strategy at the company. Among his varied resume highlights are stints at Vox Media (as executive director of partner development), the New York Observer (as senior editor), The Awl (as co-founder), as well as roles in the art world and non-profit sector. He begins his new chapter on August 1.

Bon chance!

