Italian Designer Edoardo Borrelli Sets the Standard for Men’s Fashion with Quality and Luxury

As the cheeky saying goes, a well-tailored suit is to women what lingerie is to men. For one emerging Italian men’s retailer, distinguishing classic styles with an emphasis on quality and material, Edoardo Borrelli made a name for himself by way of his immaculately designed tailored suits for men. And while his suits are still well-regarded, the Italian atelier has recently expanded his line of menswear with timeless yet chic casual wear that is made for the modern-day gentleman. Though the business originated out of Borrelli’s hometown of Napes, Italy, he has since relocated the business to the sparkling shores of Miami with a flagship store at The Setai Miami Beach, one of the city’s most prestigious luxury hotels. While their business is now stateside, Borrelli still emphasizes the importance of sourcing the best possible materials and fabrics for his clothes. Whether from Japan, Egypt, or Italy, the menswear designer uses only the finest cottons, silks, wools and super performance fabrics to make up his collection.

As the designer’s bespoke line of custom-tailored suits continues to gain recognition, most recently his everyday wear has taken off with popularity in their lightweight jersey cotton shirts and chic, but classic trousers. While the designs speak for themselves, Borrelli’s quality is what sets them apart from the rest. With quality and care poured into every handmade piece, the Edoardo Borrelli menswear line is emerging as the standard for men’s fashion.

Going above and beyond to not just meet client expectations, but exceed them, the Italian designer provides style and class to every man’s wardrobe. Having developed a long list of distinguished clientele that includes celebrities, baseball players, football players and soccer stars, the designer now looks forward to opening his second storefront with a location in the popular design district of Miami. In addition, Borrelli is in the process of developing an online presence for the brand with an e-commerce website for clientele outside of the Miami area. For more information on Edoardo Borrelli, visit their Instagram for updates.

Presented by: T1