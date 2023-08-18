Daily Media: New Names At Office Magazine USA, New York Mag, Mulberry, Macy’s, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Matthew Schneier is now restaurant critic at New York Magazine.

2. Chidozie Obasi is now fashion critic at large at Office Magazine USA.

3. Roeya Vaughan is now chief executive officer at Tacori.

4. Massimo “Max” Magni is now chief customer and digital officer at Macy’s.

5. Dani Shaffer is now associate vice president at Alison Brod Marketing & Communications.

6. Julian Niznik is now senior director at IMG Models.

7. Frédérique Mundy is now senior marketing manager at Mulberry.

7. Stacey Chia is now senior PR & communications manager at Vestiaire Collective.

8. Ryan Lombard, head of PR & VIP at DL1961 & WARP + WEFT, has left the company.

9. Anna McAbee is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM.

10. Rachel Horn is now junior account executive, beauty at SHADOW.

Plus!

11. Muse Model Management is now representing Denise Bidot.

12. Karla Otto is now representing Rebecca Vallance and Mackage.

13. The Lede Company is now representing Ring Concierge and Ciele Cosmetics.

14. BPCM is now representing Another Tomorrow.

15. Chapter 2 is now representing LA Fashion Week & N4XT Experiences.

16. LaForce is now representing Kendra Scott.

17. Azione PR is now representing VIVAIA.

18. Jennifer Cox PR is now representing Jen’s Pirate Booty, Little Chicken, and This Is J.

19. Battalion PR is now representing Platinum Born.

20. YaYa Publicity is now representing Yun Yun Sun.

21. Lucky Chalm is now representing KOURH.

22. RK Communications is now representing COSTAIIA.

23. MMPR is now representing House of Khaddar.

24. Van Etten PR is now representing Oceanus Swimwear.

25. Le CollectiveM is now representing OCTO, The Wesley, and Great Jones Distilling Co.

26. R&CPMK is now representing MONFRÈRE.

27. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Naturopathica.

28. CLD PR is now representing Áwet New York.

