Nina Magon Is Crafting Bold Interiors With The Future In Mind

Since 2008, Nina Magon has established her namesake Nina Mason Studio as a hub for dynamic, modern interior design. Magon herself has a wide range of highlights under her belt, from designing Saks Fifth Avenue’s 51fifteen restaurants to rebranding her own design studio. We caught up with the entrepreneur on her latest endeavors, studio makeover, and top tops for how we can maximize our small city apartments!

How did you first become interested in interior design?

My passion for design was shaped by my upbringing in Canada and my deep roots in India. Growing up, my family frequently traveled back to India, taking different routes that introduced me to the world’s most culturally rich cities. These journeys opened my eyes to the beauty of global design—from the intricate artistry of Indian architecture to the sleek modernity of cosmopolitan landmarks. India’s vibrant colors, bold patterns, and timeless craftsmanship instilled in me an appreciation for detail, while Canada’s modern, functional aesthetic taught me the importance of balance. This dual influence became the foundation of my design ethos: a seamless blend of old-world grandeur and contemporary innovation. Every project I undertake is inspired by these experiences, with layers of storytelling and a timeless sense of discovery.

When did you realize your business was taking off and becoming a success, especially in Houston?

Designing 51fifteen at Saks Fifth Avenue was a major turning point, as it showcased our ability to blend bold, contemporary hospitality design with functionality on a highly visible platform. The success of the Nina Magon Lounge at Zadok Jewelers, with its blend of European luxury and modern sophistication, further cemented our reputation. We recently designed Cocody, a European influencd restraurant in one of the most prestigious locations in Houston which was published in Interior Design Magazine. These projects demonstrated our versatility and helped solidify Houston as the ideal city for our studio’s growth.

How would you describe your signature design aesthetic?

My aesthetic is best described as bold, refined, and timelessly modern. I love to play with contrasts—combining strong, clean lines with luxurious textures, or juxtaposing bold colors with neutral tones. It’s about creating spaces that make a statement while remaining functional and livable. Every project is an opportunity to push boundaries and curate a unique story through design. At its core, my work is about balancing sophistication with innovation to create environments that are as captivating as they are timeless.

What are some interior trends you’re excited about this year—and which ones are you glad to see go away?

I’m particularly excited about the resurgence of statement lighting. Sculptural, oversized fixtures can completely transform a space and serve as a piece of art in their own right. I’m also seeing a renewed focus on craftsmanship and natural materials, which I find inspiring—things like hand-finished wood, natural stone, and earthy textures. As for trends I’m glad to see go, I’d say overly stark minimalism. While I appreciate clean lines, spaces should feel layered and have depth, warmth, and personality.

What’s an essential decor piece that you believe everyone needs in their home?

An essential decor piece would have to be a statement piece of art or sculpture. Art has the ability to evoke emotion, spark conversation, and tie a room together. Whether it’s a bold painting, a sculptural object, or a custom-made piece, art adds a sense of individuality and sophistication to any space. It’s a reflection of who you are and creates a deeper connection to your environment.

How do we maximize space in our tiny NYC apartments? Any tips?

Maximizing space in small apartments is all about smart planning and multifunctional design. I always recommend investing in furniture that serves multiple purposes—like a sofa with hidden storage or a dining table that doubles as a workspace. Mirrors are another great trick to create the illusion of space and reflect light throughout the room. And don’t be afraid to go vertical—use tall shelving units and hanging storage to make the most of every inch. Keep your palette neutral and cohesive to maintain a sense of openness, but don’t shy away from adding personal touches to make the space feel like home.

What do you have planned for 2025 at Nina Magon HQ—any new projects in the works?

2025 marks an exciting chapter for Nina Magon Studio as we embrace our bold rebranding, reflecting the studio’s evolution into a globally recognized leader in luxurious, innovative design. Our refreshed brand identity—rooted in sophistication, creative innovation, and timeless elegance—will further cement our presence as a visionary force in the design world. As part of this transformation, we’re rolling out new digital assets, refined branding materials, and an elevated visual language that aligns with our forward-thinking ethos. Our project portfolio continues to expand, with several exciting residential, commercial, and international collaborations in progress. These ventures allow us to further showcase our commitment to creating bespoke, immersive environments that captivate and inspire. At Nina Magon Studio, 2025 is all about growth, innovation, and leaving a lasting legacy in the design industry.

All images: Courtesy of Nina Magon

