Chanel’s Through Her Lens Event Celebrates 10 Years at Tribeca Film Festival

Over the decades, Chanel has been dedicated to women in film—particularly at the Tribeca Film Festival. That relationship was front and center at the tenth annual luncheon for its Through Her Lens program, held at the Greenwich Hotel. The event celebrated female film creatives and mentorship, including its Through Her Lens Advisory Committee—which is composed of Kerry Washington, Patty Jenkins, Jane Fonda, Greta Lee, Laura Karpman, and A.V. Rockwell.

“What happens in this program is we’re creating a pipeline for excellence,” said Washington. “We’re creating a situation where there are no excuses. Nobody gets to turn around and say, Oh, we couldn’t find a great woman director. No, because we found them here in Tribeca. We nurtured them, we mentored them, we prepared them, you have no excuses. We belong in the room. The rooms should be our rooms where we let other people in to be in them, and this program helps make that a reality. So I’m so thrilled to join the advisory board. I’m so thrilled to be in partnership with Chanel, with your generosity and your vision and your courage.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Jane Rosenthal, the festival’s CEO and co-founder. “Both Tribeca and Chanel firmly believe that art is necessary to the human experience and needed all the more in times of trial and adversity,” said Rosenthal. “Society’s investment in artists and culture makes for a better world—and this is why Through Her Lens is even more imperative.”

Guests were outfitted in their best Chanel looks for the occasion, hailing from Virginie Viard’s recent collections—including Katie Holmes, Christy Turlington Burns, Selma Blair, Joey King, and Ali Fumiko Whitney. In fact, the moment even found attendees reflecting on their favorite memories with the French fashion house.

“I’m just excited to be here celebrating women in film, and I’m very honored to be here with Chanel,” said King. “I actually don’t know if I’ve ever had the opportunity to wear Chanel before. I’ve worn it once for a photo shoot, which was amazing—I had short hair, and I had a Chanel belt on. It was it was really lovely, but in terms of wearing it out on a carpet, this is my first time. I’m always, always obsessed with what Margaret Qualley’s wearing when she’s in Chanel, and Kristen Stewart.”

Following the lush red carpet, guests cooled down in the hotel’s elegant bar room and sunlit courtyard while enjoying lemonade, cocktails, French fries, and lemon meringues. Attendees included Dianna Agron, Camila Mendes, Ashley Benson, Chase Sui-Wonders, Rachel Weisz, Emily Mortimer, Jenny Slate, Kathryn Newton, Louisa Jacobson, Rachel Matthews, Sistine Stallone, AnnaSophia Robb, Odessa Young, Anna Baryshnikov, Juliana Canfield, Francesca Scorsese, Tina Statter, Alysia Reiner, Clara McGregor, West Duchovny, Coco Baudelle, Delaney Rowe, Drena de Niro, Antoneta Kusijanovic, Beth Kojima, Constance Tsang, Eileen Kelly, Roxy Sorkin, Ella Rubin, Fiona Shaw, Isabel Gravitt, Juana Burga, Julia Goldani Telles, Gloria Ruben, Racquel Chevremont, Julia Von Heinz, Hannah Traore, Kara Young, Mickey Sumner, Marie-Louise Khondji, Meena Harris, Molly Thompson, Nell Verlaque, Isolde Brielmaier, Nicole Shipley, Sarah Pidgeon, and more.

