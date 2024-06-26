Party Producer Jake Resnicow Whisks NYC to Dreamland This Pride Weekend

A Dreamland party stands out because it’s not simply a party; it’s an experience that blends music, fashion, culture and art. Jake Resnicow, the creative mastermind behind the extraordinary events, has elevated the festival event into an iconic fusion of style and entertainment.

Last year, Resnicow’s Dreamland made history with the first Pride event ever inside Central Park, taking over the same venue that had previously hosted Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Then, during Fashion Week, Dreamland showcased the largest fashion show in history, breaking the Guinness world record with over three thousand attendees. The event featured performances by Diplo, Blond:ish and LP Giobbi, and a spectacular runway show by Marco Marco with TS Madison, Dominique Jackson, Sasha Velour, MILK, Willam, Alaska Thunderfuck, and voguers from the House of Xtravaganza walking the runway.

Dreamland got its start in Miami in 2022, taking over the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The idea was to entertain while simultaneously fostering a sense of community and pride. That first bash featured performances by Kim Petras, Purple Disco Machine and Sofi Tukker. Since then, the party brand has popped up at the Brooklyn Mirage, with the first queer stage at New York’s Electric Zoo Music Festival, and in Central Park with a show that presented appearances by Sam Smith, Billy Porter, Paris Hilton and more.

This week, Dreamland: Pride returns to Central Park. It will take place at the outdoor venue, SummerStage, located at Rumsey Playfield. The festival event will be an immersive experience that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, providing a space where all feel welcome and represented. House and Techno DJ John Summit, best known for his showstopping performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Tomorrowland, and EDC Las Vegas, will headline.

Additionally, the queer dance collective Bob’s Dance Shop and DJ Suri will perform, along with a number of cameos by queens and performers.

“Pride is a celebration of authenticity, love, and community,” Resnicow says. “It’s a time to honor our history and the progress we’ve made, while also acknowledging the work that still needs to be done. This ethos of resilience drives me to create events that not only entertain but also empower and uplift the LGBTQ+ community.”

The inspiration for Dreamland Pride came to Resnicow during an ayahuasca journey with his mother in Peru. “I had a vision of dancing babies, which symbolized the importance of connecting to our inner child and dancing freely,” he continues. “This vision inspired me to create events where guests can let loose, let their hair down, and truly be free. So much of what I do with experiences and shows is about getting our guests to tap into that sense of uninhibited joy and freedom.”

Organizing an event like Dreamland Pride involves meticulous planning and coordination. From securing permits to coordinating with artists and vendors, it’s a massive team effort. One of the biggest challenges is ensuring that every aspect of the event aligns with Resnicow’s vision. It is why Resnicow has chosen to self-fund Dreamland. “I don’t want corporate sponsors compromising our vision,” he says. It allows him and his team to take risks and innovate in ways that might not be possible with external funding.

Announcing DJ John Summit as the main headliner was a risk. Initially, Resnicow encountered backlash about his decision to hire a heterosexual artist to spin a Pride event, however, he was resolved to stick with his plan. “John Summit is an incredible artist who has shown immense support for the LGBTQ+ community,” he explains. “Also, bringing in such a high caliber of artist to perform at our festival might pave the way for other superstar artists of his caliber to bring their unique sounds and stories to future LGBTQ+ stages.”

Therein lies the real goal of Dreamland: every individual event marks a milestone in Dreamland’s journey to create inclusive and groundbreaking experiences for the LGBTQ+ community.

The brand has begun to branch off with addition Pride events, including Planet Pride, being held this week at Avant Gardner, a massive event space in Brooklyn. In past years, queer artists like Adam Lambert and Jess Glynne have debuted new music at the event. This year’s Planet Pride will star Andy Bell of Erasure, Betty Who, Crystal Waters, and a huge surprise pop performer.

Dreamland also produced Paris Hilton’s album release party in New York City last week. It was a glamorous and unforgettable event that reflected the heiress’ style and energy.

Dreamland is deeply committed to giving back to the community. Last month’s Dreamland in Asbury donated to the Garden State Equality Fund. A portion of the proceeds from Dreamland: Pride in Central Park will benefit City Parks Foundation, an organization dedicated to invigorating and transforming NYC parks.

Resnicow is also an avid supporter of the Femme House LGBTQ+ Scholarship Fund, named in honor of his dear friend DJ Theresa Velasquez who died in the Miami Surfside collapse, and he runs the Pride with A Purpose initiative, offering free tickets to his events in exchange for eight community service hours to LGBTQ+ organizations. The program is meant to encourage people into action, donating their time and resources to organizations such as the Ali Forney Center and the Trevor Project. It’s meant to remind all that Pride month is a time to continue fighting for equality and taking care of each other.

The future plans for Dreamland Pride involve expanding into more cities and bringing the unique brand of celebration to an even wider audience. “As society continues to embrace diversity and inclusion, these events will grow in significance and impact,” Resnicow predicts. “I believe we’ll see even more innovative and immersive experiences that not only celebrate our community but also educate and inspire others to join in the celebration.”

Dreamland: Pride in Central Park takes place Sunday, June 30 at Rumsey Playfield (E 71st St and East Drive) in Central Park from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Doors open at 3:00 pm. Tickets are available now at JakeResnicow.com and DreamlandPride.com.