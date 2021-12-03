Celine’s Spring Summer ’22 Collection Sparkles & Shines In Nice

We might be staring down the barrel of a loooong East Coast winter, but at least Hedi Slimane gave us a blissful ten minute reprieve this morning. Showcasing what’s new and notable (hint: lots!) for Spring Summer ’22, the Celine creative director brought his vision to life via a short film, set at the historic Promenade Des Anglais on the Mediterranean Coast.

Slimane was inspired by Nice (that’s ‘Neece’ the place, but also what a nice collection this was) and how its ocean-facing promenade has been a popular vacation destination and home away from home for generations of aristocracy and royalty. As such, it was a fitting backdrop for his Gen Z princesses who floated past regally in laissez faire tailoring, slouchy leather pants, itsy bitsy abdomen-baring crop tops, blazers, and straw boater hats. New this season, fans of the brand will fall for two jeans shapes—Polly and Kitty—and the Celine Kitten shoe. As for the latest jewelry line, Celine Baby, rest assured it’ll catch the light and look just as good with your outfits in the city as it does by the Côte d’Azur.

Local architecture and landmarks elevate the elegant styling seen in the collection display. Namely, Nice’s Astronomical Observatory and its rotating dome, now with a pink-hued Celine makeover, which opens to see the stars. Within the looks themselves, an equal emphasis was placed on stellar, shining sequins; as seen on slinky cut-out dresses and embellished ultra low-back slips—hello red carpet season!—as well as a glistening silver clutch, a jazzy sweatsuit, and a sporty cropped t-shirt.

While spring won’t rear its head anytime soon—le sigh—the short film did spark no shortage of styling ideas to adopt ahead of party season: a boyish white suit with a Kira Kira-worthy evening clutch! Baggy jeans elevated with gold Grecian cuffs! Sequins and baseball caps! Very nice indeed…

See highlights from the show, below.

