Celebrity Body Expert Camila Perez Shares Her Game-changing Tips For Lymphatic Drainage And Body Contouring Massage At Home

While we can’t always have a celebrity-approved wellness guru on our personal staff, following Clarins ambassador Camila Perez on Instagram is the next best thing. Right at your fingertips, you’ll find access to tried-and-true holistic methods for finding equilibrium in your body. (It’s not unusual to see supermodels like Lily Aldridge double-tapping her informative and instructional social media clips!) The Daily caught up with the in-demand Perez to get the scoop on how it all began.

How did you begin your career in the health and lifestyle industry?

I’ve always been passionate about health and beauty! I first went to beauty school in Brazil back in 2002. Since then, I’ve spent my time practicing and raising my three kids. When I moved to the U.S., I noticed that lymphatic drainage and body contouring massage was not that popular, as it was in my country, so I decided to go back to school and get licensed so I could offer the services that were missing. I didn’t expect it to have such a great reaction! But thanks to word of mouth and nowadays social media, the practice is becoming more and more popular.

You’ve been an esthetician/massage therapist for 20 years. What’s the first piece of golden advice you learned that you still repeat to clients today?

Balance! My technique is all about balancing body fluids, stimulating blood flow for nutrition and oxygenation and managing cleansing and detoxification through the lymphatic system. And balance works for every single aspect of your life… health, relationships, diet, exercise, sleep, self care, and beauty!

When did you personally first come across and learn about lymphatic drainage?

While in beauty school in 2002, my teacher was passionate about lymphatic drainage, and I had no idea of how comprehensive the technique was. During our internships, the school had a program where we would go to a hospital to work on patients recovering from surgeries and burns and we would help them in their recovery. The results were so incredible. Since then, I never stopped learning and getting deeper in the lymphatic world and all the applications and benefits of it, from health to beauty.

What’s the number one benefit? And how often do we have to incorporate it to see the benefits?

If I have to pick one, I would say circulation, blood, and lymphatic; that involves so many physiological processes and benefits. The technique is designed to stimulate the body’s natural drainage, balancing, and normalizing its functions. Other benefits are reduced swelling, improved digestion, better blood and lymph circulation, relaxation, and as a result, you have the visual benefits. Lymphatic drainage has a wide variety of applications, so the frequency depends on the purpose. You can add it to your routine, once a week to keep better circulation and as a form of prevention and balance. Or you can give your system a reset when you feel sluggish, like once a month. An evaluation with a therapist will determine what is the best frequency for you. At home, you can stimulate lymphatic drainage every day—when you apply moisturizer for example, or taking a few minutes to breathe deep and elevating your legs at the end of the day.

Why is lymph build-up damaging?

The lymphatic system bathes all cells, tissues, and organs of the body to nourish and cleanse them. It is the transport-and-drainage system of the body. It carries cellular wastes back to the bloodstream; collects and returns protein and water to the heart; absorbs long chain fat in the intestines; and as part of the immune system, identifies and responds to both foreign and cancer cells. The lymphatic system fights disease and infection by producing lymphocytes. A clogged, congested system can lead to a compromised function, both of the circulatory and immune system.

How did you become involved with Clarins and what does your role with the brand look like?

Since I was living in Brazil, I’ve always used Clarins products! I used Clarins Tonic Body Oil during my three pregnancies and never had any stretch marks. I’m passionate about Aromatherapy, essential oils, and the botanical approach of the brand. Once I realized they recommended an application method for every single product based on lymphatic drainage, I fell in love! One day I organically made an IG post about the oils, we got connected, and our partnership made so much sense!

Tell us about Massage High Definition. Who is a fan of this method?

Massage High Definition is a combination of lymphatic drainage with fascia release. It focuses on improving blood and lymph circulation, specific abdominal massage, and breathing exercises to stimulate deep lymphatic drainage and digestion. It is very gentle and relaxing, working along with the parasympathetic nervous system. I’ve discovered this technique over the years: out of everything I’ve learned there is a sequence of strokes that works clinically and makes sense physiologically. Massage High Definition has an esthetic approach that is not separated from its health benefits. From models, celebrities, post surgical patients, pregnant and postpartum women, it is a journey of balance or healing.

Can we do Massage High Definition at home?

Yes, and I have videos on my Instagram demonstrating how to do everything step by step and which product from Clarins is the best to use and when.

Can we apply your method to all over the body, including the face?

Yes! You can experience the same benefits for both the face and body. I personally use and highly recommend Clarins products Contour Body Oil, Extra-Firming Lotion, Double Serum, Total Eye Lift, and Extra-Firming Neck.

How can we prolong the benefits?

Monitoring one’s diet, eating less salt and less sugar, and monitoring carb intake in general can extend the benefits. “Detox” style tea can be used such as fennel seed, dandelion, and red clover. Moving the body is key for overall drainage. Since lymphatic drainage does not have a pump, muscle contraction will promote lymph flow. Yoga is a perfect association with this technique. Something as simple as breathing deeply stimulates the deep lymphatic system!

What are five health, wellness, and beauty items you would take to a desert island?

Clarins Sunscreen and Tonic Body Oil, Fennel seeds for bloating (especially if I’m flying there!), -Truss Night Spa for my hair, and lip balm.

What’s next for you?

I’m working on new treatments for cellulite, skin tightening, stubborn fat, and fibrosis. And we are growing our team to expand our business to other states!

Camila loves!

