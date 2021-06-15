Inside The Daily’s Summer Soiree With DVF

We’re back! The Daily hosted an intimate fashion celebration at the Diane Von Furstenberg flagship store in the Meatpacking District. Guests sipped Josh Prosecco and discovered the iconic brand’s new must-haves for the summer season. As they had their street style shots papped on the pavement outside, everyone in attendance agreed how good it was to partake in an IRL event again—and boy did they bring their standout looks to mark the moment.

In the space, attendees enjoyed astrology readings by fashion’s favorite cosmic queen, Francesca Vuillemin, who dished on what was in store for everyone now that the world as we know it is on its feet again. (And you’ll be pleased to know, Mercury is almost out of retrograde…)

While sipping and shopping, guests also enjoyed delicious candy pop corn varieties by Snack Pop, canned light wines by Coastal Spritz, and refreshing cactus water from Vanessa Hudgens’ and Oliver Trevena’s new health-focused beverage brand, Caliwater.

Prominent attendees on the day included Olivia Caputo, Charlotte Bickley, Wendy Sy, Michelle Blashka, Greivy,

Karina Bik, Niko Malik, Shaun Ross, Steven Beltrani, Chris Flora, Eef Vicca, Patrick Hazelwood, Paul Margolin, Sergio, Lara Eurdolian, Alison Bruhn and Delia Folk, and many more.

We’re already excited to welcome you all to our next event, in the meantime, peruse the gallery of attendees below.

