10 Aromatic Candles to Improve Your Mood

We’re all dwelling at home, so let’s just say we have nesting on the brain! Everyone is sprucing up their abodes for maximum comfort during this time of self-isolation. From cozying up in luxe throws to mixing up quarantine cocktails in stylish glasses, a chic ambiance is key. And the fragrance wafting through your hallways is also important. Here’s a select set of scented candles that run the gamut including exotic notes from afar to classic floral bouquets perfect for spring. Now…just breathe!

1. OTHERLAND Extra Hour Candle, $36

Notes: Shiso Leaf, Verbena, Mint



2. BOY SMELLS Cashmere Kush, $32

Notes: Pot Flower, Cashmere Wood, White Amber, Vetiver, Tulip, Powdery Musk



3. MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN PARIS Aqua Universalis Candle, $85

Notes: Calabria Bergamot, Sicilian Citron, Lily of the Valley, Sweet Mock Orange, Light and Musky Woods



4. VOLUSPA Japonica Scallop Edge Embossed Candle, $24

Notes: Japanese Persimmon, Lychee Flower, Red Copal



5. CHESAPEAKE BAY Serenity & Calm Candle, $7

Notes: Lavender, Thyme



6. NEST Island Rain & Seaglass Candle, $46

Notes: Fresh Waterlilies, Jungle Moss, hint of Cedarwood



7. DIPTYQUE Baies Candle, $68

Notes: Blackcurrant Berries, Rose



8. JONATHAN ADLER Pop Sea Salt Candle, $38

Notes: Pink Grapefruit, Raspberry, French Cassis, Violet Leaves, Rose Petal, Grape Leaf



9. DW HOME Fresh Meadow Candle, $12

Notes: Green Sage, White Cedar warmed with Sandalwood, Oakmoss, Amber



10. BATH & BODY WORKS Raspberry & Tangerine Candle, $25

Notes: Wild Raspberries, Fresh Tangerine, Lemon Zest



