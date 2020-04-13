10 Haute Hair Masks to Tame (and Treat) Your Mane in Quarantine

Alas, gone are the days of salon haircare! If DIY treatments with all natural ingredients found in your kitchen aren’t really your speed, we’ve got some luxe options you can order now to maintain your tresses until you can see your beloved hair stylist again.

1. For An Indulgence: ORIBE Signature Moisture Mask, $63

Infused with a bevy of extracts and keratin, this mask is the ultimate in haircare even for the driest strands. Apply and massage into hair after shampooing and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. The amber extracts condition and strengthen while the sunflower seed extract adds much needed shine. Keratin helps repair any damage with macadamia nut seed oil giving hair a smooth, soft look. It’s worth the splurge!



2. For Color-Treated Hair: OGX Kandee Pop Glam Mermaid Moisture Ultra Hydrating Hair Mask, $8

The brand collaborated with YouTube beauty expert Kandee Johnson to create this affordable but totally effective mask to prevent color-treated hair from fading – what many of us are worried about while self-isolating at home, no? You only need to leave it on damp hair for 5 minutes after shampooing to let it condition and moisturize, helping to lock in color. Plus, it has a cotton-candy, tropical floral scent. Yum!



3. For A Flaky Scalp: PHILIP KINGSLEY 2-Piece, Scalp Mask Set, $25

This is best way to keep dandruff flakes away. It’s a combination of anti-fungal piroctone olamine and salicylic acid to exfoliate. The addition of antioxidant-rich green tea extract calms any irritation. Divide damp hair and massage down in the scalp, leaving it in for 10 to 20 minutes. Follow with two shampoos to loosen and remove all flakes then finish with a conditioner.



4. For Frizzy / Curly Hair: KERASTASE Masque Oléo-Relax Hair Mask, $62

This is hands down the best line for anyone with curly or unruly hair! [Ed Note: It’s my personal go-to and I recommend it to all fellow curly girls who also concur]. Three key ingredients get you a natural, bouncy look with shine but without it looking greasy. Shorea butter adds softness and helps prevent breakage while coconut oil removes split ends with ultra-hydration. Finally, rosa canina fruit oil gives hair a dose of Vitamin C for protection. We recommend taking up their bundle offer which gets you this mask, shampoo, and blow-dry primer.



5. For Fun Color: MOROCCANOIL Color Depositing Mask, $28

It’s officially Daily-tested and Daily-approved! If you’re ever wanted to experiment with unusual shades, this is your answer. You get a deep conditioning mask with temporary color. There’s nourishing ingredients including an amino acid blend, apricot kernel oil, and reparative ArganID™. You also have a slew of fun colors to pick from – we love the Rose Gold. Just make sure that you thoroughly section damp hair, distribute it evenly using a wide-tooth comb, and wear gloves!



6. For Fine Hair: LIVING PROOF Perfect Hair Day Weightless Mask, $38

The whole point of masks is a maximum coating of your hair but when it’s fine, many masks can be just too heavy! This weightless, silicone-free formula strengthens but also gives hair volume and smoothness at the same time. Murumuru butter makes each strand soft and shiny too. After shampooing, apply starting from the roots all the way to the ends then leave on for five minutes and rinse. You can use this once or twice a week as a replacement for your normal conditioner if you need extra hydration.



7. For Blondes: DRYBAR Blonde Ale Color-Enhancing Brightening Mask, $35

While this works on blondes, it’s also perfect for gray, white or highlighted hair. The purple will neutralize brassy tones and a rice protein complex repairs any damage done from chemicals used during the coloring process. A blend of lemon and chamomile extracts brighten and add shine for an Insta-worthy finish.



8. For Brunettes: GARNIER Nutrisse Color Reviver 5 Minute Nourishing Color Hair Mask – Warm Brown, $8

Refresh your brunette shade with a mixture rich, depositing color pigments. But fear not, they won’t stain your hands so no gloves are required. Filled with avocado oil, it restores softness, shine, and smoothness for a luxe look. And like the name says, you can pull this off in only 5 minutes.



9. For Redheads: CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Shade Variation Mask – Chic Copper, $53

Redheads in search of amping up their warm hues should invest in this almond butter and buriti oil enriched mask. Combined with an acidic pH of 4.5, it minimizes porosity, hydrates hair, and fixes natural oxidation. Locks are evenly distributed with a subtle color but longer you leave it in, the more intense the color becomes so proceed with caution. We recommend starting at 5 minutes and 30 minutes max. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty free.





10. For Dry Hair: NEXUSS Humectress Ultimate Moisture Intensely Hydrating Masque, $4

Using advanced conditioning technology, this mask is rich in glycerine, so it not only rehydrates dry strands but binds the moisture within your hair. When combed through shampooed, damp hair the formula is deposited in the weakest places on the hair fiber. The end result is strengthened strands which will improve your hair’s natural hair movement. And it’s easy on the wallet too!

