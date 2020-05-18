7 Elements to Spruce Up Your Work From Home Desk

As work from home becomes a new reality for many – it helps to create a work space in your home to keep you motivated and productive. We put together a list of elements you can add to spruce up your work from home life, from mugs to planners or comfy slippers…take your pick!

1. Villeroy and Boch: It’s my match mug, Price: $23.99

These cute mugs make a perfect addition to your mug collection.

2. Codify Pencil Holder, Price: $48

Keep things organized with this set – available in two colors; gold and bronze.

3. Happy Planner, Price: $10.99

For your to-do list and notes, a double sided 60 sheet planner with daily inspirations and floral designs.

4. Roam Slippers, Price: $100-$140

Perfect to pair with your work from home looks, these faux fur slippers are durable, light weight and extremely comfortable.

5. BackEmbrace, Price: $59.99

If proper back alignment and posture health is a cause of concern and you can’t splurge on (or don’t have the room for) a standing desk and ergonomic chair, BackEmbrace is a great addition improve posture, strengthen muscles, prevent hunching.

6. Elago Charging Station, Price: $25

Charge everything in one place; your watch, pods and phone.

7. Jonathan Adler: Pop Candle Bundle, Price: $90

Add a pop of happy colors and delicious scents with these fragrance candles to your work station.

