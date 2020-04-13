Looking to take a break from the worries of the world outside and immerse yourself in a good book? Here’s what some of our favorite celebrity bookworms are loving right now. Add them to your own reading list and enjoy!
1. Reese Witherspoon: Untamed by Glennon Doyle
Available on Amazon and Audible
Witherspoon’s love of a good read is well known and her book club (@reesesbookclub) is a great resource for recommendations. Each month, Reese picks a book she loves with a woman at the centre of the story. Her pick for the month of April is author Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. It is a story of how one woman learned that a responsible mother is not one who slowly dies for her children, but one who shows them how to fully live.
Earlier this morning, I got to share some news for @reesesbookclub on Instagram Live!!!! It's an absolute joy to announce @GlennonDoyle's #Untamed as my April book pick. This memoir is so packed with incredible insight about what it means to be a woman today , what did we learn as young girls about how to behave or believe, and why we need to free ourselves from a lot of these ideas that don’t work anymore. (Hot tip: Being “selfless” is not the highest goal a woman can achieve!!) This book spoke to me so loudly and clearly…I swear I highlighted something in EVERY chapter. Thank you @glennondoyle for sharing your heart and soul with us! I can’t wait to hear all of YOUR thoughts about this book pick over on @ReesesBookClub. Happy reading, everybody! 📚
2. Sarah Jessica Parker: The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
Available on Amazon and Audible
This book comes highly recommended by our favorite onscreen writer, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw), and if there’s one thing SJP has, it’s good taste! The Glass Hotel is a captivating portrait of greed and guilt, love and delusion, ghosts and unintended consequences, and the infinite ways we search for the meaning in our lives and according to SJP, it was so good, she never wanted it to end.
I'm so excited to read this that I can barely take the steps to begin for the anticipated gloom when @emilystjohnmandel 's much lauded new book will inevitably end. My fellow readers, you know the feeling. Nonetheless my journey inside The Glass House begins. X, SJ Ps and let me add I know our beloved libraries across the country are all doing what they can to get books to readers, so check in with your local libraries to see what services they are offering their community right now, as well for those that can purchase please try and support your local independent booksellers but if you want to purchase and can't find it locally there is a wonderful website @bookshop_org that is able to fulfill your needs. As well, they support local and independent booksellers!
3. Emma Roberts: Writers and Lovers by Lilly King
Available on Amazon and Audible
Actor Emma Roberts is also a certified bookworm! She and her freind, Karah Preiss, created an online book club called Belletrist so they could share and discuss some of their favorites. April’s pick is Writers and Lovers by Lilly King. It is a transfixing novel that explores the terrifying and exhilarating leap between the end of one phase of life and beginning of another.
4. Kaia Gerber: Normal People by Sally Rooney
Available on Amazon and Audible
Kaia Gerber recently launched her own online book club, announcing that she will post a book each week on her Instagram page, then discuss it the following week on Instagram live with a friend, the writer, or another special guest. Her first book is Normal People by Sally Rooney: a story about mutual fascination, friendship, and love.
i know we are all feeling isolated right now, so I was trying to think of easy ways we can stay connected (beyond just scrolling) and decided i’m gonna start a book club. i read a lot on my own, but would love to be able to talk to you guys about it… so every week i’m gonna post a book to my stories and the following week i’ll jump on live (sometimes with a friend, writer, guest etc.) so we can all talk about the book that week! ♥️ i want to start with a new favorite I’m actually rereading right now: Normal People by Sally Rooney. download it, borrow it, order it if you can! let’s all meet here and talk next week 4/3 at 12pm PST
5. Serena Williams: More Myself by Alicia Keys
Available on Amazon and Audible
Williams recently gave a shout out to Alicia Keys on her Instagram, congratulating her on her new memoir, which she says she is excited to read. In More Myself Keys shares her quest for truth about herself and her past and discusses her shift from sacrificing her spirit to celebrating her worth.
6. Prabal Gurung: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by Pema Chödrön
Available on Amazon and Audible
Gurung often reflects to the teachings of this book during challenging times, such as these. Chödrön’s classic is about overcoming life’s difficulties by drawing from Buddhist wisdom. She offers life-changing tools for transforming suffering and negative patterns into habitual ease and boundless joy.
#Repost @prabalgurung ・・・ In moments where I feel shaken to my core and my resilience is being challenged, I always find myself looking back to the teachings of this book by this Ani, Buddhist nun and teacher Pema Chödrön. “When Things Fall Apart” really helped me to practice gratitude to achieve peace and understanding, even in the most difficult times. Chödrön encourages you to move towards the pain or discomfort with positivity and curiosity. I always return to this book when I am feeling extreme emotions, as it always guides me to solutions and hope. I’ve turned to its wisdom many times over the past week. #PGPicks
7. Oprah Winfrey: Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
Available on Amazon, Audible, and Apple Books
You didn’t think we forgot Oprah, did you? This month’s pick for the @oprahsbookclub is a heartrending story by award-winning and bestselling author Robert Kolker. The book is about a mid-century American family with twelve children. When six of them are diagnosed with schizophrenia, the family becomes science’s great hope in the quest to understand the disease.
There’s no better time to read than when you’re safer at home! My next book club selection is “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family” by @bobkolker. It’s a riveting true story of an American family that reads like a medical detective journey. It reveals the shame, denial, shock, confusion, and misunderstanding of mental illness at a time when no one was really sure what schizophrenia was or how to treat it. Tap the link in my bio to download a copy and follow @oprahsbookclub to join the conversation. We’ll start discussing soon! #ReadWithUs
