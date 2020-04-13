Looking to take a break from the worries of the world outside and immerse yourself in a good book? Here’s what some of our favorite celebrity bookworms are loving right now. Add them to your own reading list and enjoy!

1. Reese Witherspoon: Untamed by Glennon Doyle

Available on Amazon and Audible

Witherspoon’s love of a good read is well known and her book club (@reesesbookclub) is a great resource for recommendations. Each month, Reese picks a book she loves with a woman at the centre of the story. Her pick for the month of April is author Glennon Doyle’s Untamed. It is a story of how one woman learned that a responsible mother is not one who slowly dies for her children, but one who shows them how to fully live.

2. Sarah Jessica Parker: The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel

Available on Amazon and Audible

This book comes highly recommended by our favorite onscreen writer, Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw), and if there’s one thing SJP has, it’s good taste! The Glass Hotel is a captivating portrait of greed and guilt, love and delusion, ghosts and unintended consequences, and the infinite ways we search for the meaning in our lives and according to SJP, it was so good, she never wanted it to end.

3. Emma Roberts: Writers and Lovers by Lilly King

Available on Amazon and Audible

Actor Emma Roberts is also a certified bookworm! She and her freind, Karah Preiss, created an online book club called Belletrist so they could share and discuss some of their favorites. April’s pick is Writers and Lovers by Lilly King. It is a transfixing novel that explores the terrifying and exhilarating leap between the end of one phase of life and beginning of another.

4. Kaia Gerber: Normal People by Sally Rooney

Available on Amazon and Audible

Kaia Gerber recently launched her own online book club, announcing that she will post a book each week on her Instagram page, then discuss it the following week on Instagram live with a friend, the writer, or another special guest. Her first book is Normal People by Sally Rooney: a story about mutual fascination, friendship, and love.

5. Serena Williams: More Myself by Alicia Keys

Available on Amazon and Audible

Williams recently gave a shout out to Alicia Keys on her Instagram, congratulating her on her new memoir, which she says she is excited to read. In More Myself Keys shares her quest for truth about herself and her past and discusses her shift from sacrificing her spirit to celebrating her worth.

6. Prabal Gurung: When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times by Pema Chödrön

Available on Amazon and Audible

Gurung often reflects to the teachings of this book during challenging times, such as these. Chödrön’s classic is about overcoming life’s difficulties by drawing from Buddhist wisdom. She offers life-changing tools for transforming suffering and negative patterns into habitual ease and boundless joy.

7. Oprah Winfrey: Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

Available on Amazon, Audible, and Apple Books

You didn’t think we forgot Oprah, did you? This month’s pick for the @oprahsbookclub is a heartrending story by award-winning and bestselling author Robert Kolker. The book is about a mid-century American family with twelve children. When six of them are diagnosed with schizophrenia, the family becomes science’s great hope in the quest to understand the disease.

