10 Luxurious Throws to Snuggle Up In

by Tangie Silva
written by Tangie Silva
Whether you’re working from home or on your 250th hour of Netflix, here’s a selection of sumptuous throw blankets in neutral, soothing colors and textures to keep your indoor space chic and cozy. We all need a little luxury right now.

1. MISSONI HOME Tazio Throw, $464

2. NORDSTROM Faux Mink Fur Throw Blanket, $79

3. VERSACE Pamir Double Face Throw, $2,150

4. SFERRA Corino Blanket, $210

5. JOHN DERIAN Mirrored Butterflies Throw, $350

6. MANTAS EZCARAY Matisse Throw, $325

7. DIAN AUSTIN COUTURE HOME Lokesh Oversized Throw, $288

8. DONNA SHARP Chunky Knit Throw, $83

9. ETRO HOME Salazara Raja Fringed Throw, $523

10. PEACOCK ALLEY York Merino Wool Throw Blanket, $222

Tangie Silva is the VP of Operations & Managing Editor of Daily Front Row Inc. and is always on the beauty beat. She's been with the company since it's inception in 2003...and apparently is never leaving.

