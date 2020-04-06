10 Luxurious Throws to Snuggle Up In

Whether you’re working from home or on your 250th hour of Netflix, here’s a selection of sumptuous throw blankets in neutral, soothing colors and textures to keep your indoor space chic and cozy. We all need a little luxury right now.

1. MISSONI HOME Tazio Throw, $464





2. NORDSTROM Faux Mink Fur Throw Blanket, $79



3. VERSACE Pamir Double Face Throw, $2,150



4. SFERRA Corino Blanket, $210





5. JOHN DERIAN Mirrored Butterflies Throw, $350



6. MANTAS EZCARAY Matisse Throw, $325



7. DIAN AUSTIN COUTURE HOME Lokesh Oversized Throw, $288



8. DONNA SHARP Chunky Knit Throw, $83

9. ETRO HOME Salazara Raja Fringed Throw, $523

10. PEACOCK ALLEY York Merino Wool Throw Blanket, $222



Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.