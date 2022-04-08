Daily Media: New Names At The Cut, Moves At Valentino, Coach, Jonathan Adler, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Bianca Nieves is now senior shopping editor at The Cut.

2. Noelle Lacombe is now photography director at The Cut.

3. Janice Lam is now CEO, Greater China at Valentino.

4. Amanda Garcia Santana is now global head of public relations at Coach.

5. Andrea Ng, senior manager, global public relations at Coach, is leaving the company.

6. Kelly Frey is now communications director at Carfrae Consulting.

7. Kay Cruz is now PR director at MVPR.

8. Peyton Van der Wolk is now PR & licensing manager at Jonathan Adler.

9. Madison Lamback is now public relations manager at PR Consulting.

10. Tara Eisenberg Watnik is now account director at JJB PR. Bailey Reehl is now account coordinator at the company and Cate Herbert is now account assistant.

11. Katelyn Ray is now a manager in SHADOW’s Influencer division. Alexa Galasso is now account coordinator in the company’s Fashion and Retail division.

12. Madeline Hasselberger is now account executive at Michele Marie PR. Geraldine Castro is now junior account executive.

Plus!

13. BPCM is now representing Farm Rio.

14. PRC is now representing Faculty.

15. Optimist Consulting is now representing Buccellati.

16. MVPR is now representing Lack of Color.

17. RK Communications is now representing Foe & Dear.

18. ICA is now representing Rails Clothing.

19. Autumn Communications is now representing Deux, EverlyWell, Lemon Perfect, BelliWelli, Axel Arigato, and Municipal.

20. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Yitty.

21. Cultural Counsel is now representing The Armory Show.

22. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing Mielle Organics.

23. OGAKI is now representing STYLEST.

24. LWP PR is now representing AEROSOLES.

25. BEA is now representing actress and producer Michalina Scorzelli.

26. samantha slaven publicit is now representing Lagree Fitness, Cassarokids, Sprout Organics, and Forest Remedies.

27. Magrino is now representing Flybird Cocktails, Mischief Farm Libations, and Constellation Fine Wines.

28. Austin Smedstad is now representing Modern Mammals haircare.

29. Magnolia PR is now representing Boardies Apparel.

30. AMD-PR Is now representing Dr. Naana Boakye MD MPH and Bergen Dermatology.

31. Michele Marie PR is now representing Cyetus, Gathre, The Melrose Vet, The Lady Bag, Misahara, and Lauren Ross Design.

32. Moderne Press is now representing Alterre.

