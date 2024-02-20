Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Jonathan Adler and Angelica Hicks Team Up For Fun Collab

by Freya Drohan
What: Add some playful and tongue-in-cheek deets to your surroundings thanks to Angelica Hicks and Jonathan Adler. Launching today, February 20, this co-designed collection marries illustrator and social media personality Hicks’ fun and oftentimes silly sensibility (anyone else addicted to her videos recreating viral runway and red carpet moments?) with Adler’s luxe design ethos. Their new offering features unique accessories like the “Roller Coaster” coaster set, the cheekily named “Hashtray” rolling tray, and the “Puff Puff Pass-ed Bites” canapé plates, all wrapped in beautifully illustrated gift boxes, naturally.

Who: Brit-in-NYC Angelica Hicks is renowned for her witty fashion takes on Instagram, while home decor guru Jonathan Adler has been a staple name and tastemaker in the design world for decades. It’s a full circle moment too—as Hicks is the granddaughter of legendary decorator David Hicks, whom Adler has long held admiration for her. Speaking of the world and fate working in mysterious ways, Hicks’ very first job was at the Jonathan Adler store in London when she was a teen. “I worked part time at the store in London when I was 19,” she says. “And in my training, I learnt that my grandfather was one of Jonathan’s biggest inspirations. This makes it feel incredibly special years later to be collaborating with the iconic Jonathan Adler.”

Why: This pop art-style collection represents the power of creative minds coming together blending humor, art, and luxury home design. In the words of Adler himself: “Our collab has it all—it hits all the right notes. It’s witty, weed-y, wantable – kinda like Angelica herself. So sassy!”

Where: Available exclusively at Jonathan Adler stores and online at jonathanadler.com

How much: From $95

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

