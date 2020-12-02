Hand Sani, Cashmere & LSD Candles! Holiday Gift Guide With Ryan Dziadul

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up, Ryan Dziadul, VP of PR & business development at Jonathan Adler and one of our favorite people to follow on Instagram!

Best gift you’re giving this year?

A Smythson notebook. We’ve all been trapped at home with our thoughts—might as well get them down on chic-as-hell paper!

Best gift you’re receiving this year?

It had better be a JCRT Chore Coat. I’ve been talking about getting a yellow one for 365 days; I hope someone will buy it for me, even if it’s just so they don’t have to hear me squawk about it for another year.

Best gift $25 or under?

My go-to gift is lotto scratch tickets. No, they’re not fancy. But no one ever said no to the possibility of free money.

Best gift in beauty?

Megababe’s Santa-Sizer set. Megababe makes the best hand sani on the planet, and I’m not just saying that because it’s my bestie Katie Sturino’s brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Dziadul (@extraextrastyle)

Best gift in fashion?

A Uniqlo Cashmere Turtleneck says you care about quality and the recipient has an eye for refinement. Feel like a million bucks while spending less than a hundo.

Best gift in home?

Jonathan Adler LSD Candle. After the year we’ve had, I’m looking forward to lighting this and going to another dimension.

