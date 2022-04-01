Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. WSJ. Magazine has created the Style News Desk. Digital editor Sarah Ball has been promoted to editor, Style News, and will continue to report to editor in chief Kristina O’Neill. Yael Kohen will be deputy editor and reporters Kelly Crow, John Jurgensen, Ellen Gamerman, and Neil Shah are joining this new desk. WSJ. Magazine reporter Lane Florsheim, digital publishing editor Myles Tanzer, and senior platforms editor Saira Khan are also a part of the new team.

2. Rory Satran has been promoted to fashion director of The Wall Street Journal and will also be a contributing editor to WSJ. Magazine. Writer Jacob Gallagher has also been promoted to become a full-time columnist at the outlet.

3. Sam Reed is now senior trending editor at Glamour.

4. Ariana Debose is now an ambassador at OMEGA.

5. Abby Huhtanen is now director of fine jewelry at Moda Operandi.

6. Sarah Jenkins is now partner and executive vice president at The Romans.

7. Laura Dahlgren is now social media manager at Jonathan Adler.

8. Skincare brand Erno Laszlo is launching its first podcast, Mind Your Skin, hosted by Poppy Jamie on April 7.

Plus!

9. KMJR.World is now representing Heron Preston.

10. Walker Drawas is now representing Jamie Makeup, Beekeeper’s Naturals, and Tammy Taylor Nails.

11. PURPLE PR is now representing AGL.

12. Factory PR is now representing BROCHU WALKER and Ben Sherman.

13. YaYa Publicity is now representing fine jewelry brand EHPOD.

14. Erin Kelly PR is now representing Blush Beverly Hills.

15. Autumn Communications is now representing dryrobe.

16. Six One is now representing Black Radiance.

17. Le CollectiveM is now representing online art gallery SINGULART and the RGNY Winery in the North Fork.

18. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Isha O Luxury and Kitty and Vibe.

19. Magnolia PR is now representing Bits & Bows.

20. Eleven11 Media Relations is now representing IMAGE Skincare, board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michele Koo, and Dr. Koo Skincare line.

21. LWP Public Relations is now representing AEROSOLES.

