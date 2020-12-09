Editor’s Pick: The Harmonist’s Hypnotizing Fire Candle

What: The Harmonist’s Hypnotizing Fire Candle. The candle features the mellow sensuality of Madagascan vanilla and Benzoin with subtle notes of Bulgarian rose, Indonesian patchouli, and pimento berries.

Who: Founded in 2013 by Lola Tillyaeva, The Harmonist is a maison de parfums driven by the principles of balance and self-discovery. The brand offers a collection of thirteen signature scents that have been developed in collaboration with perfumer Guillaume Flavigny using the finest ingredients from around the globe. Drawing upon universal truths from both East and West.

Why: There’s more than enough candles available in the world these days, but the packaging is beyond chic and the smell is sublime. It’s no wonder stores like Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman are selling them. We’d suggest getting one in black and one in white.

Where: harmonist.com

How much: $80