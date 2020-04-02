7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes That Blow the Quarantini Out of the Water

Thirsty Thursday or not, everyone could probably use a good cocktail right about now. Make that a great cocktail! While the “Quarantini” may be the drink of the moment, Instagram is full of original, much more interesting, and much more delicious drinks ideas. Here are just a few of our favoties. Enjoy! (Responsibly, of course.)

1. Ginger Pineapple Gin Fizz

This lovely, ginger-forward, gin-based cocktail recipe comes courtesy of @thebitterfairy by way of The Cocktail Society (@aboutdrinksandbars). The ginger kombucha might be hard to source in quarantine, but if you squint, a mixture of beer and ginger ale taste sort of almost the same.

2. Blueberry Colada

It’s a fresh take on a vacation classic! The perfect thing for sitting at home thinking about the trip you won’t be taking any time soon. Oh well, at least it’s delicious! This particular recipe comes courtesy of @cheerstohappyhour, which dispenses tons of great cocktail ideas along with tips, tricks, and fun little cocktail facts.

3. Peppered Strawberry Shrub

If you like berries, you’ll love this cocktail. It’s got a lot of ingredients and definitely takes a little time to pull together, but if there’s anything you’ve got an abundance of in quarantine, it’s time. And, probably toilet paper. You low-down hoarder.

4. Sage Collins

The Weekend Mixologist, Barlow Gilomore, loves putting fresh spins on classic cocktails. Think of this as a fancy, boozy lemonade. With Vodka!

5. Shikanji-rita

Here’s another yummy looking recipe courtesy of the The Bitter Fairy. This time, tequilla-based! Again, some of the ingredients might be a bit hard to come by just now, but you’re smart. You can figure out a workaround!

6. Coronita

A lot of ingredients are in short supply these days (did you hear there’s a flour shortage?), but Corona is not one of them! Hey, people are dumb; they actually think Corona is in some way connected to the coronavirus. It’s not, by the way. In case you needed to be told. Which you definitely didn’t, because you’re smart.



7. Apricot and Red Currant Sour

So pretty. So refreshing. It’s sort of an insane lift for an at-home novice mixologist to attempt — homemade red current syrup probably isn’t something most people have lying around the house — but what else have you got to do today?

