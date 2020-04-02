7 Delicious Cocktail Recipes That Blow the Quarantini Out of the Water

Thirsty Thursday or not, everyone could probably use a good cocktail right about now. Make that a great cocktail! While the “Quarantini” may be the drink of the moment, Instagram is full of original, much more interesting, and much more delicious drinks ideas. Here are just a few of our favoties. Enjoy! (Responsibly, of course.)
1. Ginger Pineapple Gin Fizz
This lovely, ginger-forward, gin-based cocktail recipe comes courtesy of @thebitterfairy by way of The Cocktail Society (@aboutdrinksandbars). The ginger kombucha might be hard to source in quarantine, but if you squint, a mixture of beer and ginger ale taste sort of almost the same.
„Ginger Pineapple Gin Fizz“ • 1oz Gin 0.5oz Aperol 0.75oz Pineapple juice 0.5oz lemon juice Ginger Kombucha to top • From @thebitterfairy • 👌🏻 New logo and new Facebook page. Follow us on Facebook for more cocktails, videos and recipes! ▶︎ Link in bio • Follow 👉🏻 @aboutdrinksandbars & Learn How To Craft Amazing Cocktails From The Best Bartenders & Mixologists In The World 🍸🥃🍹
2. Blueberry Colada
It’s a fresh take on a vacation classic! The perfect thing for sitting at home thinking about the trip you won’t be taking any time soon. Oh well, at least it’s delicious! This particular recipe comes courtesy of @cheerstohappyhour, which dispenses tons of great cocktail ideas along with tips, tricks, and fun little cocktail facts.
(Recipe Included) – If you’re a Piña Colada fan, prepare to be spoiled!! A couple posts back, I put up a Piña Colada that called for a Banana infused rum (that’s pretty easy to make at home, btw), and Kris Bahamondes from @imbibe_and_enjoy made the suggestion in the comments that I “try switching out the heavy cream for Vanilla ice-cream” – I did and it was a delicious suggestion! Thanks Kris! . FUN FACT: Piña Colada literally translates to ’Strained Pineapple’ which refers to the method of pressing and straining fresh Pineapples to be used in the preparation of the drink. . Drink: Blueberry Colada 1 oz White Rum 1.5 oz Dark Rum 3 oz Pineapple Juice 1.5 oz Coconut Cream 1 oz of Vanilla Ice Cream Dash of Angostura bitters Barspoon Lime juice Handful of blueberries . (Method) Muddle a handful of blueberries in a shaker tin and strain away all the pulpy bits (you’ll need to gently push the muddled berries through a fine mesh strainer using the muddler). Blend all ingredients with ice and strain into a highball glass. Garnish: Blueberries and dehydrated pineapple.
3. Peppered Strawberry Shrub
If you like berries, you’ll love this cocktail. It’s got a lot of ingredients and definitely takes a little time to pull together, but if there’s anything you’ve got an abundance of in quarantine, it’s time. And, probably toilet paper. You low-down hoarder.
So its spring… and you’re stuck at home with a bunch of fresh berries in the fridge and all this time… why not make a homemade shrub? If you’ve never heard of a shrub, its a decades-old way of preserving fresh fruit by macerating it in sugar, then adding vinegar to extend the lifespan – the end result being a sweet, sour and fruity syrup. The cool part about it is it doesn’t have to contain alcohol and makes for an amazing mocktail for those of you who just want a refreshing beverage to drink at home during the day. . We may have bought almost too many strawberries at @ambrosefamilyfarm the other week and had the idea to turn these vine-ripened strawberries into a black pepper/strawberry shrub for a balance of sweet, spicy, sour and fruity. Now the fun part is taking this syrup and creating a cocktail out of it. I used @hendricksgin because of the cucumber notes, then added our black pepper/strawberry shrub syrup, lime and mint to create a refreshing springtime drink you can make at home. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• PEPPERED STRAWBERRY SHRUB •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▶︎ 1½ oz @hendricksgin l ▶︎ 1½ oz Black Pepper/Strawberry Shrub Syrup ▶︎ ½ oz Fresh Lime Juice ▶︎ 3 oz Soda Water ▶︎ 1 Sprig of Mint (garnish) ▶︎ 1 Strawberry (garnish) •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Instructions: Combine all ingredients except the soda water and garnishes in a shaking tin with ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour and strain over a chilled Collins glass with ice. Garnish with mint and fresh strawberries. Serve and enjoy — •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• SHRUB SYRUP •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• ▶︎ 2 lbs of Fresh Strawberries (cleaned/quartered) ▶︎ 2 cups Apple Cider Vinegar ▶︎ 1 cup Sugar ▶︎ 1 tbsp Black Peppercorns •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a non-reactive mixing bowl and cover with plastic wrap for 24-48 hours, gently stirring every 12 hours or so and letting the strawberries and sugar granules break down. Fine strain using a mesh strainer into a glass container. For a more refined syrup, strain again through a coffee filter. Add 1oz of gin to fortify the syrup and shake to incorporate.
4. Sage Collins
The Weekend Mixologist, Barlow Gilomore, loves putting fresh spins on classic cocktails. Think of this as a fancy, boozy lemonade. With Vodka!
– S A G E C O L L I N S 2 oz Vodka ¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice ½ oz Sage Infused Honey Syrup 2 Dashes Celery Bitters Add all ingredients to a shaking tin and then add ice. Shake and strain over pebble ice into a collins glass. Garnish with a spring of fresh sage. – It’s brunch o’clock! ⏰ I’m serving this one up along side Hallie’s delicious overnight pumpkin French toast. Cheers my friends! Recipe inspired by @thewhalingclub . #TomCollins #BeesKnees #HoneySyrup #Bitters #PebbleIce
5. Shikanji-rita
Here’s another yummy looking recipe courtesy of the The Bitter Fairy. This time, tequilla-based! Again, some of the ingredients might be a bit hard to come by just now, but you’re smart. You can figure out a workaround!
Have you had shikanji? It's kind of a salty, spicy, and savory Indian lemonade, and it is the most refreshing, addictive, drool-worthy concoction imaginable. I have been discussing these flavors with some beloved Instagram friends (@cocktailsmandurah, @thespiritedwoman, @moodymixologist) and couldn't get it out of my mind, so I dived right in and did the inevitable, which is margarit-ize it. The sour, salty, savory rim seasoning is crucial, although I will warn you that Indian black salt (kala namak — actually not black in appearance but more of a pale pink), whose taste has been compared to rotten eggs and acid, is not for everyone or should at least be approached with care. It is so worth acquiring the taste, though — it has a strange, umami, mouthwatering appeal, and there's just nothing like it. That said, this is a drink that is ideal for personalizing and making just the way you like it. Shikanji-rita 1/2 – 2/3 cup cold water 2 oz tequila blanco 2 oz lime juice 1/2 oz agave or simple syrup (to taste — I like this drink tart) 1/2 tsp fresh grated ginger pinch kala namak (Indian black salt) pinch ground pepper pinch cumin fat pinch of sea salt Rim: as you like — I did amchur (dried mango powder), cumin, black pepper, and kala namak, but plain salt and pepper would be perfectly delicious Shake with lots of ice and dump into spice-coated glass. Garnish with herbs and lime. #shikanji #agave #tequila #margarita #cocktailsofinstagram #craftcocktail #instacocktails #cheers #cocktailgram #drinkstagram #cocktail #imbibegram #mixology #happyhour #cocktailoftheday #drinkoftheday #instadrink #itsfiveoclocksomewhere #drinkoftheday #drinks #drinkup #cocktailhour #cocktails #mixologist #bartenders
6. Coronita
A lot of ingredients are in short supply these days (did you hear there’s a flour shortage?), but Corona is not one of them! Hey, people are dumb; they actually think Corona is in some way connected to the coronavirus. It’s not, by the way. In case you needed to be told. Which you definitely didn’t, because you’re smart.
7. Apricot and Red Currant Sour
So pretty. So refreshing. It’s sort of an insane lift for an at-home novice mixologist to attempt — homemade red current syrup probably isn’t something most people have lying around the house — but what else have you got to do today?
APRICOT and RED CURRANT SOUR🍑🔴🍑 Looking for a change of scenery and an orange drink were the inspiration for this drink shot! Cheers to bright drinks, bright ledges, and bright sunshine!🥂🍹☀️ Recipe: 2 oz @ungava.gin.quebec 1/4 oz limoncello 1 oz lemon juice 1/2 oz homemade apricot syrup 1/2 oz homemade red currant syrup 1 oz egg white Dry shake, then shake with ice. Serve in a coupe glass and garnish with orange flowers. Glass> @cocktailemporium ____ #cocktailsbydebbie #drinkgood #torontodrinks #greatdrinks #drinkware #cocktails #ungavagin #cocktailemporium #bestcocktails #tipsybartender #snowphotography #snowphotoshoot #snowphoto #snowpic #homebar #homebartender #bartending #bartender #bartenders #bartenderlife🍸 #bartenderstyle #bartenderlifestyle #drinkup #drinks #drinks🍹 #drinkspecials #drinkdrinkdrink #drinklovers #drinkdrankdrunk #drinkin
