What’s On Fashion People’s Holiday Wish Lists This Year?

Tis the season! We’re making our lists, and checking them twice—and so are our favorite party people! Whether their holiday dreams are material or abstract, our fave designers, editors, publicists, influencers, models, and it-girls are all wishing for something special under the tree this year! Scroll on to check out the gifts that top chicsters have on their wish lists this season!

Alexis Bittar, designer

My wishlist is just spending time with the family. I have three kids and a husband, so usually getting out of the city and decompressing, having quiet time. Honestly, that’s all I want—to connect with the family. We might go up to Maine. We have a summer house in Maine, [and] the kids have never been there in the winter, so I’m interested in them seeing that. We are going to Tokyo in February, so we won’t do a big trip in December.

Juliana Canfield, actress

I hope to go up to the Berkshires, where my family spends the holidays. Hopefully, if it’s cold enough, the pond will freeze over and we can play a little ice hockey!

Dara Allen, stylist and fashion director, Interview magazine

Time!

Caroline Vazzama, content creator and author, Making it in Manhattan

I love a chic pair of PJ’s, and I’ve been obsessed with the British brand Damson Madder lately. Their pieces are so fun, and the pants could even be restyled with a kitten heel and oversized faux fur for a girls night out!

Eddie Roche, Chief Content Officer, Daily Front Row

I got everything I wanted for Christmas already! But one thing that I think is quite cute are the hand-sewn felt creations by Lucy Sparrow from Diptyque Paris. Each creation—The Felt Tree, The Felt Gingerbread Figure, The Felt Star, and The Felt Artist’s Stocking—are hand sewn by Sparrow. I spotted these in the window of their Bleecker Street store and thought they were adorable. The Felt Gingerbread Figure is my fave!

Anna LaPlaca, senior editor, WhoWhatWear

The first one is my ultimate dream, dream wish list. I’m praying for it to be under the tree! I am in the market for an investment watch, and I have my eye on a Cartier Panthère. I’ve had my eye on it for a little over a year now! That’s my investment wish list item. I’m also loving a little pillbox hat. I think that would be so fun to open up and style for the winter. Those two things are on my wishlist.

Kayla Curtis-Evans, writer

This year, I’m realizing that the things that matter most to me aren’t always tangible. I am trading in some coveted items for trips or quality time spent with my friends or family. The older I get, the more special that time together feels.

Kevin Ponce, digital managing editor, V magazine

For any holiday, the gift of classic closet staples will always be in season. This winter, I’ve been super focused on finding accessories that I’ll cherish forever and stay in the vein of my style, regardless of trends. I’m crazy for the Tory Burch pierced pumps, which have the chicest silver ring around the tip, or the Alaïa “Le Teckel” bag. But if I had one ultimate wish, it’ll be the Chanel classic mini flap bag—preferably covered in sequins!

Joel Moore-Hagan, content creator

I have the YSL iCare Maxi shopping tote bag but I’m actually in the market for something a little more subtle and lowkey for travel. I have my eye on either The Row Margaux size 15 or the large Bottega Hop bag. Fingers crossed one of those will be under the tree this year!

Matthew Cancel, founder, Cancel Communications

My wishlist this year is new Doc Martens! I usually add about 3 pairs to the collection every year, and this year I’m running a bit low.

Anastasia Gerrans, content creator

Honestly, I’m wishing for a bigger wardrobe—but I don’t know if that’s realistic! I would say the perfect pair of white kitten heels is what I’m on the hunt for. I think that would be the dream gift!

Zizi Strater, social media editor, InStyle

One of my all-time dream purses is a Yves Saint Laurent Mombasa bag with the horn—the chicest, coolest bag I think ever made. I have been dying to get my hands on one, maybe Santa will grant my wish. Isabel Marant sneaker wedges are one of my all time fashion wishes. However, my feet are unfortunately too big to squeeze into the iconic shoes—as my size quite literally doesn’t exist. Luckily, Jeffrey Campbell makes the best lookalikes around and I’m begging for a Christmas miracle that they are under my tree.

Emely Moreno, content creator

I want Prada loafers—but I want to give them to myself! That’s my Christmas wish list. Prada loafers.

Spencer Thomas, content creator and author, Goodbye to Boyhood

Money, a pair of baggy pants and a trip to New Zealand. More adversely, Australia, or perhaps Switzerland. But I don’t want to pay for it! That’s the one trade-off.

Madison Rexroat, accessories editor, Elle

Anything from Gohar, but specifically the silver bean-shaped candle holder. It is so stinking cute, and a perfect mix of chic and eccentric.

Waled Atwa, model

Gift cards to workout classes!

