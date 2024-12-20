This is the most magical time of the holiday season. It’s all about the last-minute dash—finding that perfect gift, catching up with friends, raising a glass (or two!), and toasting to what’s been quite the year. There’s a special energy in the air, a mix of excitement and nostalgia, as we wrap up the year and make way for what’s next. With that in mind, to help you make the most of these festive days, here are my top tips on what to wear and the go-to spots to close out the year in style.

New Year’s Eve Style Inspo: Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Dunhill

If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration that strikes the perfect balance between classic and cool, look no further than Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s recent looks from the Kraven the Hunter press tour. Styled to perfection in Dunhill, he’s giving us all a masterclass in modern sophistication with a touch of edge. The dark brown shearling peacoat is top of my Christmas wishlist that’s for sure! The monochrome brown palette feels unexpected yet undeniably chic—perfect for making a statement without trying too hard.

The takeaway? Brown is the new black for NYE. Channel that Aaron Taylor-Johnson swagger, and you’ll have all eyes on you as the clock strikes midnight.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Effortless Elegance at the RH Montecito Opening

Gwyneth Paltrow has a way of making the most simple looks seem effortlessly chic, and her appearance at the RH Montecito grand opening was no exception. She cut an elegant figure in a tailored white suit that epitomized her signature brand of understated sophistication. Paltrow’s look was a masterclass in monochromatic dressing—sharp, clean lines paired with a soft, feminine edge. But it was her choice of footwear that truly stole the show. The Jimmy Choo black suede flats, adorned with delicate pearl embellishments, were the pièce de résistance, perfecting the anti-heel trend and making it feel every bit as glamorous as a stiletto. A reminder that sometimes the simplest approach—strong tailoring, a neutral palette, and confidence—is the most impactful styling. For those looking to channel her look, take note: investing in a well-cut suit is always a good idea, and white isn’t just for summer.

Le PÈRE has officially landed on the West Coast.

If you’re on Melrose Avenue anytime soon, do yourself a favor and step into le PÈRE’s new West Hollywood boutique. This isn’t your typical shopping spot—it’s a whole vibe. Designed by the creative minds at BOND, the space is equal parts fashion destination and gallery space. From the moment you walk in, you’ll see why this cult-favorite menswear brand has such a following. Le PÈRE built a reputation for its elevated, sports-inspired silhouettes that push the boundaries of menswear while maintaining a sophisticated edge. Think classic streetwear, but reimagined for someone who appreciates good tailoring. Le PÈRE is no stranger to blending culture and creativity, with previous collaborations featuring artists like Omar Apollo and Cash Cobain. If you’re in the mood to shop, or simply soak in some inspo, this is the place to do it.

Find it at 8507 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood.

Know a hidden gem, not to be missed spot or a must-try product that I should know about? Hit me up Darren@dailyfrontrow.com